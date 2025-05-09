Pope Leo XIV Coloring Book the USA's First Pope released by ColoringBook.com®

St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books® | ColoringBook.com® releases Pope Coloring Book - Leo XIV, the USA's First Pope.

Our company staff and employees are honored to create another Pope Coloring Book. We humbly submit a new coloring book in honor of his Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, the USA's first Pope.”
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As soon as the announcement was made Really Big Coloring Books®, based in St. Louis, MO, was working on the new Pope Leo XIV coloring book. "The company staff and employees are honored to create another Pope Coloring Book. We humbly submit a new coloring book in honor of his Holiness, Pope Leo XIV, the USA's first Pope, " stated publisher Wayne Bell.

The Pope Leo XIV Coloring Book is 32 pages with a high quality glossy card stock cover. The size is 8.5 x 11 inch coloring pages on nice paper good for crayons, pens, pencils and light markers. It retails for $6.99 and ships from the publisher in St. Louis, MO.

Leo XIV was elected as first USA Pope. On May 8, 2025, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th Pope, and he is now known as Pope Leo XIV. This makes him the first American pope in history. Robert Prevost was born in Chicago in 1955, has spent considerable time in Peru and worked at the Vatican.

His inauguration marks the first time a U.S. born individual has become Pope. "This makes the Pope Leo XIV coloring book special for children in the United States," Bell said. Pope Leo XIV has chosen the name Leo, which is a reference to previous Popes named Leo. Before becoming Pope, Cardinal Prevost served as a missionary in Peru, bishop of Chiclayo, and most recently, as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops at the Vatican. In his first address as Pope, Pope Leo XIV spoke to the crowds in St. Peter’s Square, expressing his desire for peace and unity. He also paid tribute to the legacy of his immediate predecessor Pope Francis.

“Peace be with all of you!” – the first words of Pope Leo XIV.

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

