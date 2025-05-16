Colorful Story Books launches new full-color line of books for retail, educators, authors from St. Louis MO

Colorful Story Books enter retails markets showcasing full color story books for all ages.

We have often provided full-color books alongside our coloring books, and now Colorful Story Books is officially a new division.”
— N. Wayne Bell, Publisher
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. Louis publisher Really Big Coloring Books has launched a new division, Colorful Story Books, dedicated to producing full-color books. Equipped with a team of editors, writers, and designers, the division can develop products from concept to delivery.

“We are excited to launch this new division and offer a full range of children's books. We have often provided full-color books alongside our coloring books, and now Colorful Story Books is officially a separate division,” said publisher Wayne Bell.

Advanced digital technology and high-end presses allow the company to print on demand, supporting clients, authors, and customers in their storytelling endeavors for children of all ages. Professional Publishing with personal service, providing story books, coloring books, custom books. The company publishes for retail, wholesale, schools, businesses, groups, churches, organizations, anyone that has a story to share.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO. The new Colorful Story Book line of products are manufactured in St. Louis, MO with integrated facilities providing adult and children’s books. Also home of the worlds original coloring book website, the company is a contractor of the U.S. Government Publishing Office (GPO), develops the PBS KIDS® Characters Coloring Program and is a wholesaler - distributor of Crayola Brand Crayons in the USA and Canada.

Really Big Coloring Books® maintains product registrations in the Library of Congress, has an in house art, editing and sales department. With distribution via retail outlets and wholesale shops across the US and Canada.

Colorful Story Books launches new full-color line of books for retail, educators, authors from St. Louis MO

About

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO,

