St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books® debuts new Coloring Book of the Month Club

Coloring Book of the Month Club, from the worlds original Coloring Book website ColoringBook.com. Coloring Book of the Month Club, from the worlds original Coloring Book website ColoringBook.com Coloring Book of the Month Club, from the worlds original Coloring Book website ColoringBook.com Coloring Book of the Month Club, from the worlds original Coloring Book website ColoringBook.com Coloring Book of the Month Club, from the worlds original Coloring Book website ColoringBook.com

Coloring Book of the Month Club kit includes new books and crayons with six products chosen each month from hundreds of titles and topics

Really Big Coloring Books® is known as a book exporter, not an importer, we extend this offer to help grow and strengthen US Manufacturing in the book business” — N. Wayne Bell, US Based Publisher

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the world's original Coloring Book website, ColoringBook.com a property of Really Big Coloring Books, Inc. The Coloring Book of the Month Club kit offers a selection of new books and crayons each month . The regular price of the products sold on their site is $39.89. Now available for only $17.49 per month, plus shipping—“the best deal on the net, says one Kentucky mother”.The company publisher Wayne Bell stated, "During these times companies and families, educators and more are looking for US Made products that are reliable and reasonably priced. Really Big Coloring Booksis known as a book exporter, not an importer. And with our history of making high quality products, we extend this offer to help grow and strengthen US Manufacturing in the book business ."Each book features original hand-drawn artwork copyrighted and registered into the Library of Congress. The coloring books are ideal for classrooms, daycares, schools, groups, clubs, business lobbies, adults, and parents or grandparents with children.Included in each monthly kit, one each below is sent to customers:• 12 x 18 Really Big Coloring Book• 8.5 x 11 sized books on a variety of topics• Monthly holiday-themed books (8.5 x 11 or larger)• A high-quality 72-page notebook with an index• A new 16 count pack of CrayolaBrand Crayons each month• A travel-sized 5.5 x 8.5, 36-page spiral-bound coloring book.All coloring books are manufactured in St. Louis, MO, with content designed in house and written by teachers, parents, and educators to promote fun and learning. The books feature high-quality glossy card stock covers and bright coloring pages designed for use with crayons, pencils, inks, and light markers. Suitable for ages 3 and up, the monthly topics include Dinosaurs, Fairy Tales, Dogs, Zoo Animals, Princesses, and more.Entities are charged $17.49 per month plus shipping. The coloring book subscription can be canceled anytime after 60 days with written notice to media@coloringbook.com or by calling 1-800-244-265 from 9 am to 5 pm CST any day, said Bell.Whether you're seeking a thoughtful gift for loved ones or looking to add an engaging activity to your monthly routine, the Coloring Book of the Month Club offers flexibility and joy for all ages. With carefully curated themes and premium products, each kit ensures hours of imaginative fun and educational value.

Really Big Coloring Books Inc | ColoringBook.com St. Louis, MO

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.