The Apollo Tattoo Studio Slashes Piercing Services Fee

Santa Monica's leading body art studio has reduced its piercing services fee for a limited time.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Apollo Tattoo Studio, Santa Monica's award-winning body art destination, has slashed its fee by 50% on all piercing services to celebrate its new downtown Santa Monica location. This exclusive offer coincides with the studio's acquisition of over $100,000 in premium body jewelry, featuring pieces from renowned brands like Kiwi Diamond.

"To celebrate our new studio and our latest collection of body jewelry from top brands like Kiwi Diamond, we're offering 50% off all piercings. Whether you're trying something new or adding to your collection, it's the perfect time to get a stunning, expertly placed piercing," says Mr. Blue Mason, owner and master tattoo artist at The Apollo Tattoo Studio.

The studio's expert piercing artists, including Bunny Vogt and Lee Marroquin (https://losangelestattooshop.com/artists/lee-marroquin/), bring years of specialized experience to every client interaction. Their expertise spans from children's ear piercings to complex body modifications, ensuring each client receives personalized attention and optimal results.

Key Features of Apollo’s Piercing Services Include:

• Personalized Style Consultations: Skilled stylists assist clients in selecting jewelry and piercings that enhance their unique aesthetic.

• Exceptional Craftsmanship: Expert piercers ensure precise placement for both single piercings and curated sets.

• Uncompromising Safety Standards: With state-of-the-art sterilization processes, Apollo prioritizes hygiene and client health.

• Comprehensive Aftercare: Each client receives detailed aftercare instructions, promoting optimal healing and satisfaction.

Recent client Mia Dosin shares her experience: "Bunny was amazing and very sweet! Made the piercing process super comfortable and smooth will definitely be coming back! Got my helix done with this sick ass dagger jewelry!"

The Apollo's commitment to excellence has earned them recognition as The Best Tattoo Shop in Santa Monica for 2024 by Quality Business Awards, achieving an outstanding quality score exceeding 95%. The studio's success stems from its dedication to personalized service and premium quality, as evidenced by client testimonials.

"Lee was absolutely amazing... So kind and took her time with the precision of my piercing - Extremely satisfied and I'm not in any pain or discomfort," says Alyssa Evans, highlighting the studio's focus on client comfort and precision.

"Had a wonderful experience! Staff is friendly & kept my teen calm while waiting to be pierced. Their jewelry is beautiful," adds Tiffany Anne, emphasizing the studio's welcoming atmosphere.

For an unparalleled tattoo or piercing experience, visit https://losangelestattooshop.com/contact/ or call +1 (310) 331-0605 to schedule a consultation. Follow the company’s blog for the latest updates and tattoo inspiration.

About The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio:

The Apollo Tattoo & Piercing Studio combines cutting-edge techniques and creative services to deliver precise, stunning body art. With advanced equipment and exceptional artistry, the studio ensures every tattoo and piercing reflects the client's unique style. Discover the luxury and creativity that make The Apollo Tattoo Studio the top choice for body art in Los Angeles.

The Apollo Tattoo Studio

2625 Main St, Santa Monica

CA 90405, United States

Phone: +1 (310) 331-0605

https://maps.app.goo.gl/iBxafhqRVhy9NQAG7

• The Apollo Tattoo Studio offers a wide range of tattoo styles, including fine line, neo-traditional, illustrative, blackwork, and dotwork.

• Piercing services use only surgical titanium and 14k gold jewelry from top brands like Junipurr and Anatometal.

• The Apollo Tattoo Studio was awarded The Best Tattoo Shop in Santa Monica for 2024 by the Quality Business Awards.

• For more information or to schedule an interview with Mr. Blue Mason, please contact The Apollo Tattoo Studio at +1 (310) 331-0605.

