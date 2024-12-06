[Enhancing the Brand Awareness of Macao Products] 24 Macao SMEs Explore Business Opportunities at the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” with over 250 Signature Products Participating Companies Sign Sales Contracts On-site

MACAU, December 6 - The “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” commenced on 6 December was held at the Singapore Expo for four consecutive days. At the event, over 250 “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products from twenty-four (24) Macao small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were exhibited. Some of the Macao exhibitors engaged in the Big Health sector landed on deals Singaporean enterprises on the first day of the expo. According to some exhibitors, Macao products were very popular at the event, with some items sold out on the first day. And the Halal food, in particular, garnered favour among the attending trade visitors at the expo. Given that the “M Brand” certification serves as a trusted seal of quality for Macao products, several Macao exhibitors received business enquiries, further enhancing the brand awareness of “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products in Southeast Asian and international markets.

Today, the “Singapore-Macao-Hengqin Co-operation Zone Economic and Trade Co-operation Seminar” was held. Representatives from the economic and trade departments of Macao and Hengqin enthusiastically presented the latest industrial developments and favourable business environment of the two regions to around 20 Singaporean companies at the seminar, with the aim of fostering more economic and trade collaboration among the three regions.

Macao Products Stand Out At the “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024”

The “Asia Pacific Food Expo” is one of the most prestigious and influential food expos in Singapore. The “Asia Pacific Food Expo 2024” attracted a continuous stream of visitors on its opening day. At the event, the 315-square-metre Macao Pavilion, jointly set up by IPIM and the Industrial Association of Macau, drew the attention of numerous businesspeople from Southeast Asia and the international market. The Macao Pavilion had a bustling atmosphere, many visitors bought Macao’s premium products and shared them with their families and friends, while trade visitors came to the pavilion for more information on running businesses in Macao-Hengqin and made plans for business expansion. There were also a great number of visitors taking photos at the photo booths featuring interesting elements from Portuguese-speaking countries. The Macao Pavilion effectively catered to the requirements of both “Business to Consumer” (B2C) and “Business to Business” (B2B) interactions at the same time.

Synergistic Development of Macao and Hengqin Provides Singapore Enterprises with a Broader Business Platform

The “Singapore-Macao-Hengqin Co-operation Zone Economic and Trade Co-operation Seminar” was held on the afternoon of 6 December. The attendees included President of the Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association Raymond Tan, Director of Board of Directors of IPIM Elaine Wong, Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Zhang Ge, President of the Industrial Association of Macau Chui Yuk Lum, and President of Board of Directors of the Industrial Association of Macau Fong Son Kin, as well as around 20 Singaporean companies. At the seminar, representatives from economic and trade departments of Macao and Hengqin introduced the latest developments and advantages of the business environment in both regions. After the seminar, all of the participants visited the Macao Pavilion. During this tour, representatives of the Singapore Food Manufacturers’ Association and Singaporean companies had in-depth exchange and communication with Macao exhibitors.

According to a Singaporean company, the seminar is really rewarding as they could gain accurate information about the development opportunities presented by Macao and Hengqin, which was extremely valuable to companies intending to expand business abroad, especially in the Chinese market. This company reported that they already had made plans to visit Macao and Hengqin for an on-site inspection next year in order to carry out deployment in different aspects.