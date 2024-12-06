Spreading Joy: Montreal Mini-Storage, Crown Movers, and Café Olimpico Unite for Holiday Giving Drives

P.K. Subban, The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation Spokesperson and Ambassador with Lylia, a little girl born with cancer. Thanks to the generosity of the Montreal community her destiny was transformed. Welcome Collective Furniture Drive

Montreal local businesses partner together to bring warmth and joy to those in need this December.

By partnering with Crown Movers and Café Olimpico, we’re combining efforts to make an impact while also spotlighting the incredible work of the Welcome Collective and the Montreal Children’s Hospital” — Simon Berman

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season approaches, local businesses Montreal Mini-Storage Crown Movers , and Café Olimpico are joining forces to make a difference for Montrealers facing hardships by launching two heartfelt initiatives—a furniture drive for the Welcome Collective and a toy drive for The Montreal Children’s Hospital. The concurrent campaigns will bring warmth and joy to those in need this December.Furniture Drive for the Welcome CollectiveFrom now until December 23, 2024, Montrealers are encouraged to donate lightly used furniture at the Holiday Giving Locker located at Montreal Mini-Storage’s Ville Saint-Laurent branch (700 rue Hodge, Ville Saint-Laurent). Crown Movers has generously pledged to assist with the collection and transportation of these donations.On December 24, the donated furniture will be delivered to the Welcome Collective; a Montreal-based organization dedicated to supporting refugee claimants as they begin rebuilding their lives in the city. The donations will support their Essential Goods Program to ensure all newcomers have the tools and furnishings they need to make their new homes feel safe and welcoming.Toy Drive for The Montreal Children’s HospitalIn addition, we are holding a toy drive to bring smiles to seriously ill children undergoing treatment at The Montreal Children’s Hospital. New toy donations can be dropped off at Café Olimpico’s Westmount location and at Montreal Mini-Storage’s Lasalle and Hodge sites until December 18, 2024. We encourage you to consult this toy list prioritized by The Montreal Children’s Hospital this year. Alternatively and due to the postal strike we encourage you to make any monetary gifts online or to call the office of The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation at 514 934-4846 or 1 866 934-4846 (toll free). Your generous toy donation will brighten the holiday season for hundreds of sick children who will not be home for the holidays.Community Support and GratitudeTo thank the community for their generosity, Montreal Mini-Storage, Crown Movers, and Café Olimpico are offering exclusive gift cards to all donors in exchange for their toy and furniture donations. Additionally, each organization has pledged a $1,000 cash donation to the Welcome Collective and The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, encouraging other local businesses to join in the spirit of giving.“We’re delighted to support our neighbours and make the holiday season a little brighter for those who need it most,” said Simon Berman, Co-Founder and CEO of Montreal Mini-Storage. “By partnering with Crown Movers and Café Olimpico, we’re combining efforts to make a meaningful impact while also spotlighting the incredible work of the Welcome Collective and The Montreal Children’s Hospital.”Donation DetailsFurniture Drive:Location: Montreal Mini-Storage, 700 rue Hodge, Ville Saint-LaurentDrop-Off Dates: December 3 - December 23, 2024Toy Drive:Locations: Café Olimpico (357 Victoria Avenue, Westmount, QC H3Z2N1) and Montreal Mini-Storage Ville Saint-Laurent (700 rue Hodge) and Lasalle sites (2707 Dollard Avenue)Drop-Off Dates: December 3 - December 18, 2024Distribution Date: December 24, 2024About Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage:Since 2004, Entreposage Montreal Mini-Storage has taken pride in providing space for your stuff. The company owns and operates more than 10,000 self-storage units at more than 20 conveniently located facilities in Quebec and is the province's largest self-storage brand trusted by over 60,000 satisfied customers. Entreposage Montréal Mini-Storage is a subsidiary of Avenir Properties, a Canadian real-estate group focused on developing and managing impactful industrial and commercial projects.About the Welcome CollectiveThe Welcome Collective is a Montreal-based organization dedicated to helping refugee claimants during their initial settlement period. By mobilizing the local community, the organization provides essential household items, including furniture, to help refugee families transition into their new homes with dignity and hope.About The Montreal Children’s HospitalThe Montreal Children’s Hospital provides exceptional pediatric care, serving young patients and their families and expectant moms with at-risk pregnancies with compassion and innovation. Donations to the hospital directly support initiatives that enhance the care and comfort of children facing medical challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.