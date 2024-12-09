Longbow Advantage Recognized in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024

We are pleased to be included in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to deliver transformative warehouse solutions.” — Gerry Brady, CEO of Longbow Advantage

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longbow Advantage , the innovative warehouse technology leader behind the Rebus platform, proudly announces that Longbow Advantage has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024 for the Warehouse Labor Forecasting category.Gartner defines Warehouse Labor Forecasting as a “a specialized form of predictive analytics that uses qualitative and quantitative approaches to intelligently predict short-term, midterm and long-term warehouse labor demand in aggregate and by task, skills, process area and other factors.” As labor availability continues to challenge businesses more than labor costs, having sophisticated forecasting tools is now essential. Rebus is uniquely positioned to meet this critical need, empowering supply chain leaders to optimize workforce allocation, enhance efficiency, and drive operational excellence.“We are pleased to be included in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024,” said Gerry Brady, CEO of Longbow Advantage. “For us, this recognition is a testament to our commitment to delivering transformative solutions that address the most pressing challenges in warehouse operations, from labor forecasting to real-time operational insights.”With the emergence of advanced labor forecasting tools, many companies are moving away from outdated, error-prone spreadsheet models. Rebus provides the industry’s most sophisticated forecasting methods, offering unparalleled accuracy and adaptability in predicting labor needs across a wide array of metrics, including skills, task types, and seasonal trends. The impact of labor forecasting done right is profound, enabling businesses to allocate resources efficiently, reduce operational risks, and proactively meet labor demands.Rebus’s continued advancements reflect Longbow Advantage’s strategic vision to revolutionize supply chain execution through real-time data visibility, predictive intelligence, and user-centric design. By integrating engineered standards, time and attendance, and advanced predictive models, Rebus stands out as a game-changing solution for organizations that strive to excel in warehouse productivity and labor management.Gartner, Hype Cycle for Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024, 25 June 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark and HYPE CYCLE is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About RebusRebus provides end-to-end warehouse data analytics, optimization, and real-time insights into labor and operational data, empowering warehouses and distribution centers to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and make proactive decisions. Our user-driven approach ensures that our solutions are user-friendly, scalable, and adaptable to meet the dynamic needs of modern supply chains.About Longbow AdvantageLongbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus Platform and WMS consulting services. Longbow takes a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Their experts work with customers to develop recommendations aligned with their business objectives and supply chain initiatives.

