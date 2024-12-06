New Guide on Best Practice Primary Prevention Resources and Lessons Available for Maine Health Educators

Maine health educators can now access the new Best Practice Primary Prevention Resources and Lessons for Health Educators Guide in the Maine Prevention Store. This product is available as a free digital download and contains linked information to primary prevention programs, as well as lessons about individual topic areas.

To access this resource, you must “add to cart” and provide some basic information, but there will be no charge.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Tobacco and Substance Use Prevention and Control Program and the Maine Department of Education (DOE) have partnered to create this repository of evidence-based resources and lessons to support health teachers in delivering current, accurate, and best practice primary prevention education for alcohol, tobacco/nicotine, and other substances. This is not an all-compassing list but rather a helpful start to supporting Maine’s health educators.

The Best Practice Primary Prevention Resources and Lessons for Health Educators Guide identifies the associated National Consensus for School Health Education standards that align with each resource. The information contained therein follows the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Strategic Prevention Framework and is intended to be integrated as a component of a robust health education curriculum.

For more information, please contact Stephanie.Tucker@Maine.gov or Susan.Berry@Maine.gov.