Celebrate the Season with Capistrano Lights: Mission in Lights at Historic Mission San Juan

See Historic Mission San Juan Capistrano in LIghts Nativity Scene in the Ruins of The Great Stone Church Experience the Captivating Tree Lighting with Lively Music

Opening Night on Saturday, December 7 and the festivities continue through December 29

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capistrano Lights : Mission in Lights returns to scenic Mission San Juan Capistrano on select dates between December 7 - 29. The annual holiday celebration features a musical tree lighting, Dickens-era carolers, large-scale nativity scene, selfies with Santa, live holiday performances, light features and activities for children.The popular holiday tradition welcomes new performers and entertainment this year including harpist Dr. Marsha Long in Serra Chapel, master accordionist Al Di Cicco, singing pianist Justina Shandler and a brass quartet. Guests of all ages can enjoy a marionette show, visits with Santa (through December 23), and walk through a light tunnel with over 20,000 lights.Community Christmas trees and family wreaths will be displayed throughout the historic landmark along with prayer candles, a 10-foot Christmas wreath for photos, family crafts by Crafty Cruiser by AR Workshop, refreshments by 3:16 Bakery Shop and wine and beer offerings by Rancho Capistrano Winery and Mission Brewing on select days. Other highlights are the path of remembrance, lighted California poppy garden, scented citrus garden, halo palm trees and large-scale butterflies in the Mission’s beautiful Central Courtyard.Capistrano Lights tickets include all-day Mission admission between 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and multi-language Capistrano Lights audio tour. The holiday programming takes place between 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. with the tree lighting and music program at 5:05 p.m.On Saturday, December 7, hours are extended to 7:30 p.m. for a special opening night ceremony prior to the tree lighting featuring a welcome by Mission San Juan Capistrano pastor, Reverend Monsignor J. Michael McKiernan.Event dates and tickets are available at www.capistranolights.com with special pricing for Mission members. For a complete schedule of events, download a flyer of events here.Capistrano Lights underwriters include Farmers & Merchants Bank, 3:16 Bakery Shop, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Mission Brewing, American Endowment Foundation and Mike Ahumada Realtor SJC-Specialist.Mission San Juan Capistrano is located at 26801 Old Mission Road, San Juan Capistrano.About Mission San Juan CapistranoKnown as the “Jewel of the Missions,” Mission San Juan Capistrano is a historic landmark and museum that features permanent exhibits with original artifacts as well as traveling and temporary exhibits. Orange County’s only Mission, the site is home to Serra Chapel, The Great Stone Church and the original padres’ quarters of the South Wing and promotes faith, education, preservation and cultural event programming.Founded on November 1, 1776, by Saint Junipero Serra as the seventh of 21 California missions established by Spain, Mission San Juan Capistrano is owned by the Diocese of Orange and receives no church or state funding. The Mission Preservation Foundation, comprised of business and community leaders, is its fundraising entity committed to ensuring education, preservation and its long-term historic and religious significance.

Welcome to Capistrano Lights: Mission in Lights 2024!

