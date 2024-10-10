The Sklar Brothers to Headline Comedy Night Gala Supporting Children’s Mental Health & Wellness

The Sklar Brothers Comedian and Host Jennifer Arundale Extraordinary Lives Foundation Logo

Children's Mental Health Nonprofit Extraordinary Lives Foundation Hosts Comedy Fundraiser at Marconi Automotive Museum

I invite the community to come together to bring love, light, and laughter to support future generations!” — Mara James

TUSTIN , CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) - the children’s mental health and emotional wellness nonprofit - will host their popular Comedy Night fundraiser on Wednesday, October 23 at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin. This year’s featured comedians include The Sklar Brothers , Angela Hoover, and comedic host Jennifer Arundale.The Sklar Brothers are identical twins, comedians and actors best known for hosting the show Cheap Seats, which aired for four seasons on ESPN. They’ve also been featured on Netflix and Comedy Central. Jennifer Arundale has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club and at The Improv while Angela Hoover was an America's Got Talent finalist.ELF Founder and CEO Mara James says, “Comedy Night Gala proceeds will help expand ELF’s educational programs and advance our mission to improve children's mental health and emotional wellness. I invite the community to come together to bring love, light, and laughter to support future generations!”The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that one in six children aged two to eight experiences a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. In response, ELF’s two major programs, based on their award-winning Piggie Bear character, include Piggie BEAR (Building Emotional Awareness & Resilience) Toolkits and Children’s Emotional Wellness Week (CHEWW). Held during September Children’s Emotional Wellness Month and supported by mental health professionals and Congresswoman Young Kim, CHEWW is a comprehensive week-long program featuring daily lessons, activities and take-home materials throughout the county’s low-income schools.The Comedy Night fundraiser begins at 6:00 p.m. with social hour and silent auction followed by dinner, comedy show and live auction at 7:00 p.m. General admission tickets are $250 and a limited number of tables of ten and other sponsorship opportunities are available. For tickets or more details, visit https://www.elfempowers.org/events The Marconi Automotive Museum is located at 1302 Industrial Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 and free valet parking will be available.About Extraordinary Lives FoundationFounded in 2015, ELF's mission is to improve children’s mental health and emotional wellness by providing educational tools, resources, and outreach events. ELF believes that through awareness and early intervention, many of the major problems facing today’s youth can be transformed within a generation. The Piggie Bear character was created by organization founder Mara James to help increase a child’s emotional intelligence and is used in the organization's two major programs: Piggie BEAR (Building Emotional Awareness & Resilience) tools kits which they donate to vulnerable children and Children’s Emotional Wellness Week (CHEWW), a comprehensive curriculum provided to Orange County schools.For more information, visit https://www.elfempowers.org/ ###

The Sklar Brothers

