Discover How Art & Creativity for Healing Method Supports Emotional Healing

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About Art4HealingOur Mission is to support emotional healing through art & creative expression for those living in pain, grief, fear or stress. Art and Creativity for Healing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.How We StartedThe history of Art & Creativity for Healing has an interesting beginning. Laurie Zagon went from being a New York artist and university professor to facilitating a workshop for overworked Wall Street executives. Zagon asked the executives if they wanted to take the semester course she was teaching at the City University of New York. “No! We just want to take one class and mess up a canvas for a few hours.”Within twenty minutes, the Armani-clad executives had become five-year-olds painting, free of stress! Laurie knew she was on to something, leading her on her path to creating Art4Healing.What We DoArt & Creativity for Healing Inc. (ACFH) supports emotional healing for children, families, individuals, and military personnel using our Art4Healing method.We assist adults and children suffering from the emotional impacts of abuse, illness, grief, fear or stress. Our individual workshops and community programs offer expression, encouragement, clarity, and insight.ACFH also partners with schools, shelters, and other nonprofit agencies to integrate Art4Healing programs.How We Do ItWe give pain a voice and meaning by providing expressive abstract art workshops to support emotional healing.We’re different from other art programs. Our Art4Healing curriculum contains strictly guided exercises, rather than loosely formatted art sessions. These exercises are specially designed to elicit emotional responses. Participants leave encouraged, with enhanced clarity and insight.Who We ServeOur trained and certified facilitators share the unique Art4Healing methodology. They’ve helped tens of thousands of people use art as a tool for self-expression.We also offer the only accredited certification program in the Art4Healing method. Certification training is provided solely by Art & Creativity for Healing, Inc.The workshops are in our studio in Laguna Hills and live via Zoom. Select courses are also offered online as pre-recorded curriculum.We work with more than 35 non-profit program partners in Orange and San Diego counties, centered around five Core Programs.

