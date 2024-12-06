Attorney General Jackley, DCI To Review Officer Involved Shooting in Yankton

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that the Division of Criminal investigation (DCI), at the request of the Yankton Police Department, is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Thursday night, Dec. 5, 2024, at a Yankton school.

One person was injured in the incident. The officers involved were not injured.

Attorney General Jackley said the Yankton Police Department is cooperating with the investigation. Officials said there is no threat to the public but asked that that the public stay away from the scene so law enforcement can conduct the investigation.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary likely within 30 days.

