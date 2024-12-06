Ministerial Council side-event marks 30 years of the OSCE code of conduct on Politico-Military aspects of security

On 6 December, on the margins of the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council, the Maltese OSCE Chairpersonship, in collaboration with the incoming Finnish Chairpersonship of the OSCE and the Danish Chair of the Forum for Security Co-operation (FSC), hosted a high-level side event to mark the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the OSCE Code of Conduct on Politico-Military Aspects of Security.

This event brought together representatives from OSCE participating States and Partners for Co-operation to reflect on the significance of the Code of Conduct as a cornerstone document of the OSCE’s politico-military dimension.

First adopted at the 91st Plenary Meeting of the CSCE Forum for Security Co-operation in 1994, the Code of Conduct remains an important framework for ensuring democratic control and parliamentary oversight of armed and security forces, as well as for safeguarding the rights and defining the responsibilities of military personnel. It outlines these rights and responsibilities within the broader framework of international human rights and humanitarian law.

Opening the event, Brigadier Clinton O’Neill, Chief of Defence of the Armed Forces of Malta highlighted the continued importance of the Code, stating: “Thirty years following its adoption, the OSCE Code of Conduct remains a landmark framework for ensuring accountability, democratic oversight, and the rule of law in the security sector. The Armed Forces of Malta take these responsibilities seriously, emphasizing at every level that authority must always be underpinned by accountability.”

The discussions highlighted the relevance of the Code of Conduct in today’s security context, particularly against the backdrop of Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Code continues to provide critical guidance for upholding OSCE principles, protecting the rights of armed personnel, and ensuring responsibility and accountability within the chain of command.

“Next year Finland will mark 30 years of the implementation of the Code of Conduct. The implementation of the Code is more important than ever as Russia is waging its unprovoked illegal war of aggression against Ukraine in violation of OSCE commitments including the Code of Conduct,” said Ambassador Jouni Laaksonen, Head of Task Force for the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship.

“A key principle of the OSCE Code of Conduct is the responsibility not only of participating States, but also of individuals within the military. It emphasizes that military personnel, at all levels, must be held accountable for their actions. The relevance of these provisions is amplified in three consecutive Moscow Mechanism Reports, which document war crimes committed in Ukraine by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation,” emphasized Ambassador Laaksonen.

The side event served as a platform to underline the commitments made 30 years ago and their enduring relevance in the face of contemporary challenges. While highlighting the significant progress made by participating States in the past 30 years, the purpose of the event was forward-looking. It underscored the critical importance of promoting broader implementation of the Code of Conduct, particularly in the context of Russia’s war against Ukraine, where its principles of accountability and democratic control are as pertinent as ever. It also highlighted the value of OSCE tools and expertise in facilitating participating States’ efforts to improve and enhance Code of Conduct implementation.

This event served not only to mark this important anniversary of the Code of Conduct but also as a call to action for OSCE participating States to reaffirm their adherence to its principles and commitments, ensuring its legacy continues to guide security sector governance in the years ahead.