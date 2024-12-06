Fostering Accountability and Access to Justice Through Legislative Reform

MOSTAR, 6 December 2024 - There is an urgent need for reforms to strengthen criminal justice systems, address systemic challenges, and ensure the protection of fundamental rights, emphasized participants of the two-day International Scientific Conference "Challenges and Perspectives of Criminal Legislation and Justice," which concluded today in Mostar.

The conference, held on the occasion of International Human Rights Day, was hosted by the Faculty of Law at the "Džemal Bijedić" University in Mostar with support from the Federal Ministry of Education and Science and the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission). It served as a vital platform for legal professionals, academics, and policymakers to tackle pressing issues in the effective administration of justice. Through in-depth discussions, participants identified gaps in criminal legislation and its implementation, fostering reform through targeted and evidence-based solutions.

“Efforts like these are essential in tackling persistent challenges such as organized crime, corruption, and accountability for past atrocities, while ensuring the rights of vulnerable groups are protected and access to justice is guaranteed for all,” said Meris Musanović, National Legal Officer at the Mission. He emphasized the importance of supporting the academic community in advancing criminal justice systems through research, innovation, and informed policymaking. “The contributions of academia influence not only the theoretical understanding of criminal justice but also its practical applications, shaping improvements in judicial performance,” he added.

Amra Jašarbegović, Dean of the Faculty of Law, highlighted the conference’s value in addressing current challenges and paving the way forward. “This conference provides an excellent opportunity to analyse challenges and identify future steps. The outcomes will help pinpoint areas requiring reform or improvement, ensuring efficient prosecution of complex crimes while protecting fundamental rights and freedoms, all within the framework of independence, impartiality, and professionalism,” she said.

The Mission remains steadfast in advocating for policies that enhance institutional independence while addressing public concerns about fairness, transparency, and the effective delivery of justice.