Malta’s OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg announces appointments of senior OSCE officials

VALLETTA, 6 December 2024 — The 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta concluded with key decisions on the appointment of four senior officials to lead the OSCE’s Secretariat and institutions. This achievement underscores a lasting commitment of the 57 participating States to strengthen the Organization’s ability to act, particularly in times of crisis and conflict.

The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg, welcomed the appointments of the following senior officials to the OSCE’s top positions:

Feridun Sinirlioğlu (Türkiye) as OSCE Secretary General.

Maria Telalian (Greece) as Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

Cristophe Kamp (Netherlands) as OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Jan Braathu (Norway) as OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media.

“These appointments reaffirm the OSCE’s critical role as a platform for dialogue and co-operation. They signal the collective determination of the participating States to strengthen the Organization and equip it to respond effectively to the evolving security landscape,” said Borg.

Reflecting on the broader significance of these appointments, Borg said: “This year has demonstrated the indispensability of the OSCE in strengthening the cause of peace and rebuilding trust and security. Consensus on these appointments is not merely an administrative routine — it is a testament to our shared commitment to the principles and values that underpin this Organization.”

Borg also highlighted the importance of the OSCE’s comprehensive approach to security, which spans the politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions.

“From addressing conflicts and climate change to promoting democratic resilience, the OSCE remains a cornerstone for tackling interconnected global challenges. Today’s decisions ensure that the Organization remains at the forefront of these efforts,” he said.

Borg laid out the vital contributions of the OSCE’s staff and field operations. “The Organization’s strength lies in its diversity and the dedicated individuals who work tirelessly to translate principles into action. Malta is proud to have played a role in ensuring the OSCE remains functional and impactful during our Chairpersonship,” he said.

As Malta’s tenure as Chair of the OSCE concludes, Borg expressed support for Finland’s incoming Chairpersonship in 2025, a year that will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. “Malta will continue working closely with Finland as part of the OSCE Troika, ensuring that the Organization remains resilient and prepared for the challenges ahead,” he said.

“On behalf of Finland, I want to congratulate Malta for an excellent stewardship of the OSCE this year. We look forward to continued co-operation as part of the OSCE Troika,” said Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen.