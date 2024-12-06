Human rights standards during criminal proceedings in focus of OSCE-organized lecture course in Turkmenistan

From 3 to 6 December 2024, the Magtymguly Turkmen State University (TSU) hosted an OSCE-organized course on international human rights standards during pre-trial stages of criminal proceedings and investigations.

The course brought together over eighty students and teachers from TSU, the Institute under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International University for Humanities and Development of Turkmenistan.

The students gained insights into the concept human rights from the historical perspective of their development and discussed types and functions of human rights and their observance in criminal law enforcement.

"A number of OSCE field operations, including the Centre in Ashgabat, co-operate with host authorities in strengthening the capacity of national justice systems and civil society to prevent human rights violations and prosecute perpetrators,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat.

“This training course is designed to enhance the knowledge and skills of future lawyers, law enforcement officers and international law specialists who, in the near future, will be able to contribute to the host country’s efforts to implement its international human rights standards,” MacGregor added.

Human rights experts from Moldova delivered comprehensive lectures on ensuring the right to liberty (personal inviolability) during the preliminary investigation and ensuring the right of suspects and accused persons to defence and qualified legal assistance.

The course also reviewed requirements related to the prohibition of ill-treatment applicable in the criminal law context and safeguards against ill-treatments during pre-trial investigations. Students actively engaged in practical exercises and lively discussions demonstrating great interest in topics addressed during the course.

The event was organized as part of the Centre’s support in the implementation of the National Action Plan of Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.