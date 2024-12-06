Michelangelo Fine Art Collection Secures Historic $2.5 Billion Investment in Art Masterpieces

A Fusion of Art and Precious Metals: Masterpieces Available for the First Time in 500 Years

MFAC is not just creating art; we are redefining how people can own and invest in history.” — Michelangelo Fine Art Collection (MFAC), led by CEO and Founder Mark Russo.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michelangelo Fine Art Collection (MFAC) , led by CEO and Founder Mark Russo, has executed a $2.5 billion letter of intent with Lizano & Rick Mining Company—an international mining and investment firm with diverse holdings in infrastructure, mining, real estate development, fisheries, transportation, and humanitarian endeavors.This proposed partnership is intended to secure funding for MFAC’s collection of iconic masterpieces, including works by Michelangelo, Bernini, and Canova.This collaboration redefines fine art investment by merging the timeless brilliance of Renaissance artistry with the tangible value of precious metals.A centerpiece of the collection is the world’s largest pure silver sculpture: Michelangelo’s Pietà, authenticated and cast in .999 pure silver, appraised at $170-million dollars. Additionally, MFAC is crafting an 18-foot pure silver casting of Michelangelo’s David, poised to become a modern art landmark.The first two pieces of the six on display at Art Basel in Miami have already been acquired for $100 million, indicating the enormous demand for these incredible works of art.Throughout the years, posthumous sculptures have retained immense value, helping investors realize life-changing returns with unbeatable value.“MFAC is not just creating art; we are redefining how people can own and invest in history,” said Mark Russo, CEO and Founder.“This has been my passion for 20 years, and now the world can finally share in this extraordinary beauty, with 500 years of history to be unveiled.”This exceptional opportunity will be showcased at the Family Office Super Summit 2024 from December 10–12, featuring over 650 global investors and leaders.For more information, visit www.foundrymichelangelo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

