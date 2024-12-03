PAUZ Health Presents Exclusive Screening of The M Factor

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PAUZ Health is proud to host the first and exclusive viewing of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence of Menopause at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto on Saturday, January 13th, 2024. This ground-breaking documentary shines a light on the realities of menopause, breaking the stigma and empowering women to take charge of their health.The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring Canada’s leading menopause experts, including Dr. Natalie Perkins, Dr. Alison Shea, MD, PhD, FRSC, NCMP and Dr. Stephanie Estima, offering insights into the challenges women face and actionable solutions to navigate this life stage.Breaking the Silence on MenopauseMenopause symptoms can derail careers, disrupt relationships, and lead to unnecessary suffering. In The M Factor, women from diverse backgrounds share candid stories of the physical and emotional challenges they endure daily, from debilitating hot flashes and weight gain to anxiety and fatigue.The film highlights evidence-based solutions and expert perspectives, featuring insights from world-renowned specialists, including:• Dr. Sharon Malone (MyAlloy)• Dr. Somi Javaid (HerMD)• Dr. Mary Jane Minkin (Yale School of Medicine)• Dr. Wen Shen (Johns Hopkins Medicine)• Dr. Stephanie Faubion (Mayo Clinic and The Menopause Society)By dispelling myths about hormone replacement therapy, evaluating over-the-counter supplements, and addressing how women of color uniquely experience menopause, The M Factor serves as a powerful tool for education and empowerment.Panel Discussion: Tackling Menopause in CanadaFollowing the screening, a panel of top Canadian menopause experts including Dr. Natalie Perkins, Dr. Alison Shea, and Dr. Stephanie Estima will dive deeper into the conversation, exploring topics like:• Myths and benefits of hormone therapy• How menopause affects women in the workplace, where 44% of women are 45+• The importance of access to evidence-based solutions to improve quality of life• The access crisis in Canada: too few trained physiciansThis event is more than a screening—it’s a call to action for women, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to challenge the negativity surrounding menopause and foster meaningful change.Event Details• What: Screening of The M Factor: Shredding the Silence of Menopause• When: Saturday, January 13th, 2024, 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM• Where: TIFF Bell Lightbox, Toronto• Followed by: Expert Panel DiscussionEmpowering Women to Take ControlThe M Factor is a powerful reminder that menopause is a natural phase of life—not a stigma. PAUZ Health invites women and their allies to join this important event, where education and empowerment take center stage.PAUZ Health: Breaking Barriers in Menopause CarePAUZ Health, Founded by Dr. Natalie Perkins in 2024, is a virtual health and wellness platform designed for women navigating perimenopause and beyond. PAUZ bridges the gaps in traditional healthcare, integrating evidence-based medicine with expert-led lifestyle support.Key offerings from PAUZ include:• Access to clinicians specializing in menopause, pelvic floor health, nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle coaching.• A holistic approach combining medical treatments and lifestyle medicine to enhance vitality and well-being.• Actionable, science-backed information that empowers women to make informed health decisions.For more information and for tickets, please visit: The M Factor Screening and PAUZ Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.