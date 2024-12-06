St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash - No Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4009385

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/05/2024 @ 2236 hours

STREET: Scotch Hollow Rd.

TOWN: Newbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old County Rd.

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason Haley

AGE: 42

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 12/05/2024 at approximately 2236 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Scotch Hollow Road near the intersection of Old County Rd. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the operator, Jason Haley. Haley advised he was traveling south on Scotch Hollow Rd when he lost traction, which caused him to exit the roadway and strike a power pole. Haley’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and the crash also damaged the power pole. This section of Scotch Hollow Road was closed temporarily while Green Mountain Power repaired the pole and restored power. Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by the Newbury Fire Department, JTB Towing, Newbury Highway Dept., and Green Mountain Power.

Respectfully,

Lieutenant Charles Winn

Station Commander

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819