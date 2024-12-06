St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash - No Injury
CASE#: 24A4009385
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/05/2024 @ 2236 hours
STREET: Scotch Hollow Rd.
TOWN: Newbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old County Rd.
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason Haley
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy Front End damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/05/2024 at approximately 2236 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on Scotch Hollow Road near the intersection of Old County Rd. Troopers responded to the scene and met with the operator, Jason Haley. Haley advised he was traveling south on Scotch Hollow Rd when he lost traction, which caused him to exit the roadway and strike a power pole. Haley’s vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, and the crash also damaged the power pole. This section of Scotch Hollow Road was closed temporarily while Green Mountain Power repaired the pole and restored power. Vermont State Police were assisted on the scene by the Newbury Fire Department, JTB Towing, Newbury Highway Dept., and Green Mountain Power.
Respectfully,
Lieutenant Charles Winn
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT. 05819
Legal Disclaimer:
