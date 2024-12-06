Honorees Christmas on the 15th Battle of the Bands!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ark of the City is thrilled to invite everyone to join us for our 17th annual Christmas on 15th community celebration! As we prepare for a full day of free toys, treats and rides, this year is especially meaningful as we honor the end oftem1 for our beloved Mayor Francis Suarez, whose unwavering support and inspirational leadership have left an indelible mark on our city. As a tribute to his dedication, we will proudly present him with the Ark of the City "Mayoral Community Service Award".

Come be a part of the festivities as we celebrate with joy, unity, and holiday spirit!

Event Details

Who: 2024 Wall of Honorees:

Frederica Wilson, Congresswoman, 24th Congressional District

Joseph Cartagena (Fat Joe), Legendary Artist

Yohan Blake, 2nd Fastest Man in the Universe

Nancy Dawkins, Miami Activist

What: Christmas on the 15th Ave. Parade, Toy Giveaway & Festival

'When: Saturday, December 14th, 2024

Parade begins at 11:00 AM (lineup at 9:00 AM)

Where: 6849 N'W 15th Avenue, Miami, FL 33147

This day promises excitement for all ages, featuring a vibrant parade, a toy giveaway for children, and a festive celebration that brings together the heart of our community. Don't miss this chance to recognize our outstanding honorees, celebrate Mayor Suarez's remarkable tenure, and enjoy a day filled with joy and unity. Let's come together to honor our leaders, inspire the next generation, and share the holiday spirit!

For more infomiation, please contact Terry Elliott at 786-277-2693.

We'll see you there, Miami!

