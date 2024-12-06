EXANTE appoints Maria Gritsenko as new Global Head of Legal

Maria Gritsenko, new Global Head of Legal at EXANTE

As EXANTE continues to expand its global footprint, strong cross-border legal expertise and leadership is critical to EXANTE’s continued success.” — Alexey Kirienko

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXANTE is pleased to name Maria Gritsenko as its new Global Head of Legal.With a wealth of experience in cross-border legal matters, Gritsenko will oversee all legal operations, and provide strategic legal counsel for legal entities trading under the EXANTE brand name globally, ensuring compliance across jurisdictions.Gritsenko brings nearly 20 years of legal experience with particular expertise in international arbitration and legal risk management. She is dual-qualified as an attorney in New York and a solicitor-advocate in England and Wales. Most recently, she was Deputy General Counsel of listed international telecommunications group VEON, where she handled the group's litigation, strategic, and commercial projects. Before her in-house role, she spent over 12 years in private practice with leading London and Washington DC dispute resolution departments in global law firms such as Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Crowell & Moring LLP, and Freshfields LLP.She is a graduate of the Financial Times Board Director Programme, University of Michigan Law School, University of Pantheon-Assas (Paris) and University Robert Schuman (Strasbourg).Maria Gritsenko will be based in London and report to Alexey Kirienko, EXANTE’s CEO and Co-Founder.Commenting on the appointment, Alexey Kirienko, EXANTE’s Co-Founder, said: "As EXANTE continues to expand its global footprint, strong cross-border legal expertise and leadership is critical to EXANTE’s continued success. With our recent launch in Dubai and further expansion plans in 2025 and beyond, we are confident that Maria Gritsenko’s extensive experience and deep understanding of cross-border legal matters will be a significant asset to EXANTE, and are thrilled to welcome her to our ever growing team."Maria Gritsenko said: "I am excited to join EXANTE at such a dynamic time for the business, and support the company’s ambitious global growth plans.”About EXANTEEXANTE is a global fintech offering access to 50+ global financial markets, 8 asset classes and 1m+ instruments, from one easy multi-currency account, using proprietary technology. It offers fully customisable solutions, advanced trading modules, and robust infrastructure. With a commitment to excellence, transparency, and client satisfaction, EXANTE offers comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors worldwide.For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit https://exante.eu Media Contact: Julia Chapman, jch@exante.eu

