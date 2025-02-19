EXANTE unveils new desktop platform interface, driven by client feedback

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global fintech brand EXANTE, operating from Cyprus-registered EXT Ltd, has revealed an upgraded desktop trading platform, now available to all clients. This updated design - the most significant design update since EXANTE launched - reflects EXANTE’s ongoing commitment to innovation, usability, and client-driven enhancements. By incorporating user feedback, the re-imagined desktop platform is expected to deliver a more intuitive, efficient, and seamless trading experience.In this new superior desktop trading experience, clients of EXANTE can expect to see some of the following changes:- An improved overarching layout and restructured logic, allowing users to enjoy a cleaner, sleeker layout that simplifies navigation and enhances the trading experience.- An adaptive layout that can be tailored to personal needs and preferences, easily hiding and adjusting elements to ensure users can focus on what matters most.- Real-time feedback to understand why certain trade actions may be limited - and how to enable them.- Enhanced interactivity with more dynamic responses to help users quickly identify and benefit from actionable features, and streamline their trading experience.“At EXANTE, we believe technology should be moulded to fit the needs of our clients, not the other way around,” said Richard Forss, Chief Technology Officer at EXANTE. “This latest, re-imagined design is a testament to our commitment to listening to client feedback and continuously refining our platform to create a seamless and intuitive trading experience.”About EXANTEEXANTE is a leading global fintech offering comprehensive brokerage services to individual and institutional investors. It provides access to over 1.4 million instruments across multiple asset classes in more than 50 financial markets, from a single multi-currency account. Committed to excellence, its trading platforms are developed with proprietary technology supported by a distributed network, ensuring a secure, full-service trading environment with added flexibility for custom business setups.For more information about EXANTE and its services, please visit exante.euTo benefit from the new design, EXANTE clients can access the new design by downloading the latest version of the desktop application, and clicking “Try Now” in the launch window. More information on the changes can be found here: https://exante.eu/press/news/2535-exante-update-desktop-platform-reimagined/

