Joint infantry fighting vehicle procurement worth SEK 25 billion signed

Today, the Defence Materiel Administration and its Danish counterpart, the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation, signed a contract with BAE Systems Hägglunds for the coordinated procurement of 205 units of the Combat Vehicle 90, CV9035 MKIIIC version.

Of these, 115 will be delivered to Denmark and 50 will be acquired to Sweden as replacements for vehicles previously donated to Ukraine. The remaining 40 vehicles will be acquired for delivery to Ukraine and financed through previous donations from Denmark and Sweden. The contract is worth a total of SEK 25 billion.

“These investments will enable more Swedish combat vehicles to make Europe – and particularly Ukraine – safer. The Swedish defence industry is a unique and strong asset to our national and collective defence capabilities,” says Minister for Defence Pål Jonson.

Experience from Ukraine shows that CV90 is highly valued. It offers a high level of protection and has saved soldiers’ lives in direct hits. The CV9035 MkIIIC is equipped with the latest turret solution and gives its crew improved situational awareness and increased mobility, protection and effectiveness against enemy targets.

In total, 10 countries have chosen to acquire the CV90 system: Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Sweden donated 50 CV90s in its tenth support package to Ukraine. Through this new order, 40 new combat vehicles will be produced for Ukraine. The funding for this was supplied via the fifteenth support package.