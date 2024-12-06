Uniguest Achieves HITRUST Implemented, to Manage Data Protection and Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST Certified Logo Patient uses pCare tablet.

Uniguest, a world leader in secure digital engagement technologies, announces its pCare software has earned the prestigious certified status by HITRUST.

We are proud to achieve this milestone which underscores our commitment to safeguarding secure data as we further enhance the patient experience and staff satisfaction” — Mike Rethage, COO, Uniguest

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniguest , a world leader in secure digital engagement technologies, announces its pCare Interactive Patient System has earned the prestigious certified status by HITRUST for information security. This accomplishment underlines Uniguest’s steadfast commitment to the safety and support of its existing and future customers, including the protection of sensitive information.The HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status validates that Uniguest is leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats.“HITRUST is considered the gold standard for cybersecurity and will provide our healthcare customers with confidence and peace of mind that Uniguest’s technology will not put them at risk,” shared Mike Rethage, chief operating officer at Uniguest.“We are proud to achieve this milestone which underscores our commitment to safeguarding secure data as we further enhance the patient experience and staff satisfaction.”Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to Uniguest to minimize information security risks and protect our customers and partners. HITRUST i1 Certification gives the company’s stakeholders confidence they are following leading security practices.“Uniguest’s HITRUST Implemented, 1-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and cybersecurity,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST.

