Uniguest joins BrightSign's Bright Alliance program as Elite member
BrightSign recognizes its partnership with Uniguest, a leading provider of digital signage and IPTV CMS software
Through our partner network we have deployed over 100,000 BrightSign devices, connected to our world-class software, we know our customers, and our customers’ customers, love the experience they get.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Uniguest, a global leader in digital signage, IP video and digital engagement technology, has been named an Elite partner in the BrightSign Bright Alliance program. Elite partner status acknowledges Uniguest’s commitment to innovation and partnership with BrightSign and its expansive reach in the digital signage market across the globe.
— James Keen, VP of Marketing, Uniguest
Uniguest, developer of digital signage and IPTV solutions including Tripleplay, Onelan, eStream, and MediaStar, has deployed over a million of its CMS endpoints to clients in a variety of industries including hospitality, healthcare, sports, entertainment, enterprise, banking, senior living, retail, and government.
BrightSign media players have been at the core of many key customer deployments for Uniguest, with its track record for quality and power giving customers confidence and peace of mind on the performance and security of their digital display network.
This announcement comes shortly after Uniguest officially certified the BrightSign Series 5 range for its Tripleplay software and the release of the Uniguest SP2 Media Player; a device developed and designed in partnership with BrightSign, optimized for IPTV and digital signage delivery.
The Elite category of the Bright Alliance program represents a partnership defined by excellence and mutual advantage. Within this category, Uniguest will persist in its innovation and close collaboration with BrightSign, guaranteeing seamless performance and satisfaction for all users of their integrated technologies.
“This is a mutually beneficial and rewarding partnership and we’re so pleased to be joining BrightAlliance as an Elite member,” said James Keen, vice president of marketing at Uniguest. “Through our partner network we have deployed over 100,000 BrightSign devices, connected to our world-class software, and know that our customers, and our customers' customers, love the experience they get. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at BrightSign and to innovate above and beyond our competition together.”
“It’s wonderful to welcome Uniguest as an Elite member of BrightSign’s Bright Alliance program,” said Pierre Gillet, Vice President, International Sales.
“Together, through our partnership, Uniguest and BrightSign are empowering customers across a broad range of industries to attract, engage, and captivate audiences with technology innovation and excellent service. The future of digital signage is grounded in immersive experiences and personalized content, and we’re bringing this to life for customers in the simplest, most powerful, and reliable way.”
BrightSign Series 5 players are now supported on Uniguest’s Tripleplay CMS, and the Uniguest SP2 is now available from authorized reseller partners globally.
James Keen
Uniguest
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn
YouTube