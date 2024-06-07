Uniguest Profiled in New BBC StoryWorks Series “The Human Component”

Residents use Community Apps to see daily activities, dining options, and more. 97-year-old Marion Ungrich, a resident of Discovery Village Independent Living, shares how she uses technology to keep going.

Uniguest partner community Discovery Village Independent Living features in new series focusing on the positive impact of technology on the human experience.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uniguest technology has been selected to feature in a new online documentary series, The Human Component , produced by BBC StoryWorks. In the short documentary we watch Discovery Village Independent Living residents in Naples, Florida maintain connections and find joy with the support of technology by Uniguest.Developed for the Consumer Technology Association and produced for them by BBC StoryWorks, The Human Component is a celebration of global collaboration as organizations come together to reveal the potential of technology in improving people’s lives. From start-ups to large conglomerates and nonprofits, this series explores the technological solutions that can be found all over the world.The series features innovative technologies that are helping to support a more resilient planet, stronger societies, and healthier communities. “The Golden Age to Stay Connected” in the Healthier Communities chapter kicks off with 97-year-old Marion Ungrich, a resident of discovery village independent living, as she plans an active day in the community with the help of Community Apps . Throughout this short film we learn more about the impact of technology on the active lives of seniors including Uniguest Community Apps, Digital Signage, and Wireless Headsets.Uniguest VP of marketing, James Keen, is proud to have been selected to take part in the series, “When we were approached by the BBC to take part of the series, we were incredibly excited, we know our technology positively impacts our customers’ lives and to have that recognized is very humbling.“Our partner community at Discovery was incredible and their residents hugely welcoming, we’re delighted to bring their story to a global audience and highlight the great experience they have created for seniors.”The Human Component is the second series created for the Consumer Technology Association, a trade association bringing companies together to help improve people’s lives through technology. Through these stories, The Human Component aims to uplift the incredible efforts being done to help people through technology and inspire others as to what is possible when people come together./endsAbout Uniguest: Uniguest is a global leader in providing connected technology solutions to enable those in hospitality, senior living, sports/stadiums, entertainment, retail, education, government, corporate, and enterprise to engage with their audience. Uniguest is highly focused on creating deep client relationships as shown by its most recent NPS (Net Promoter Score) score of 81. Uniguest supplies turnkey technology solutions that include digital signage, IPTV/enterprise video and engagement apps, professional services, system implementation, and 24/7/365 multi-lingual support.

The Human Component - The Golden Age to Stay Connected