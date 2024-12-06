Communications and Digital Technologies extends analogue switch-off extended to 31 March 2025

I can confirm that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies has secured cabinet’s support for an extension of the deadline for the analogue switch-off from 31 December 2024 to 31 March 2025.

This extension will ensure that as many indigent households as possible will enjoy their right to access broadcast services.

We have communicated this decision to the broadcasters and relevant stakeholders in a meeting today and commit to continue working together with them on this project.

Their commitment to ensuring that the free-to-air households migrate is critical to the success of this programme.

The postponement of the analogue switch off deadline recognises the considerable delays that have plagued the Broadcasting Digital Migration (BDM) project since its inception and provides the necessary relief that makes provision for more time to migrate as many South African as possible before the final switch off. To this end, the Government will continue to subsidize indigent households.

To avert further delays and ensure efficient delivery, I have directed the Director-General to implement consequence management for any individuals responsible for failures within the Department.

Currently, approximately 467,000 indigent households who are registered for government- provided set-top boxes have not yet received them.

There is no denying that the Broadcasting Digital Migration project has dragged on for far too long, costing the government R1.23 billion for dual illumination, which refers to the simultaneous transmission of both analogue and digital signals.

This process is costly and cannot be sustained indefinitely. More so, at a time when the fiscus is under extreme pressure.

Our immediate focus between now and the end of March 2024 is to aggressively accelerate the delivery and installation of set-top boxes to indigent households to ensure that as many households as possible are prepared for the switch-off.

Broadcasters are key stakeholders in this and will be instrumental in raising awareness to ensure that the rest of the free to air households have access to the necessary device to receive digital broadcasting signals.

I appeal to all South Africa to help ensure that we migrate those households which are still receiving analogue broadcasting transmission.

We all have a role to play to ensure that the country transitions towards digital broadcasting for better services, wider content and entertainment.

Media enquiries:

Ministry Spokesperson : Mr Kwena Moloto

Cell: 083 269 3189

Email: kmoloto@dcdt.gov.za

