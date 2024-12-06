Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,409 in the last 365 days.

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes State Visit to Algeria, 5 to 7 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, at the invitation of His Excellency, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, undertake a State Visit to Algeria from 05 to 07 December 2024.

The two Heads of State will co-chair the 7th Session of the South Africa-Algeria Binational Commission (BNC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead a delegation comprising Ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

South Africa and Algeria enjoy strong political, economic, and social relations following the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1994.

These relations are conducted through the Binational Commission as a structured mechanism that provides for political, economic, social, cultural, scientific, and technical cooperation.

The BNC will review progress in the implementation of the decisions taken during the 6th Session in 2015.

The State Visit is an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views on regional, continental, and global issues of mutual concern and to reinforce the importance of accelerating efforts towards the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

Additionally, the 7th Session of South Africa-Algeria BNC will also be a platform to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements.

South African and Algerian business leaders will participate in the South Africa-Algeria Business Forum where companies and entrepreneurs will be able to explore possibilities in trade and investment and the exchange of technologies.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Ramaphosa – media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAupdates #servicedeliveryza

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

President Cyril Ramaphosa undertakes State Visit to Algeria, 5 to 7 Dec

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more