LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Status, Advancing Dubai’s Accessibility Vision

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort Becomes a Certified Autism Center™, Supporting Dubai’s Vision of Becoming a Certified Autism Destination™

We are incredibly proud to partner with IBCCES and play a role in making Dubai a beacon of inclusivity.” — Tim Harrison-Jones, General Manager at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort has been designated a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC). This marks a significant milestone in Dubai's city-wide initiative, led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), to become the first Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) in the Eastern Hemisphere. The CAD designation recognizes communities that offer a range of autism-certified lodging, leisure, and entertainment options, creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities, along with their families.

Tim Harrison-Jones, General Manager at LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort says, “At LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, we believe in creating memorable experiences for every family. Becoming a Certified Autism Center™ is not just an achievement—it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, aligning with DET’s visionary pursuit of becoming a Certified Autism Destination™. This CAC certification empowers our Model Citizens (employees) to provide a safe, welcoming, and joyful environment where families with autistic members and those with sensory sensitivities can connect, explore the magic of LEGO bricks come to life and create cherished memories together. We are incredibly proud to partner with IBCCES and play a role in making Dubai a beacon of inclusivity.”

For families with autistic members, planning a day out often involves more than simply choosing a destination—it requires researching sensory-friendly environments with staff who understand their specific needs. LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort’s autism certification means that families can confidently enjoy their visit, knowing the resort has accessibility accommodations and trained staff ready to support them.

IBCCES awards the CAC designation to organizations that have committed to accommodating the diverse needs of autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities.

LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort has introduced several initiatives to create a welcoming and enjoyable experience for autistic individuals and those with sensory sensitivities. Sensory guides have been installed at all attractions, providing detailed information about sensory elements such as noise levels and lighting to help families plan their visits with ease. The resort is also actively recruiting sensory-sensitive individuals, to bring valuable perspectives and enhance its service to this community. Furthermore, as part of the IBCCES audit, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort continues to develop a comprehensive roadmap for improving accessibility and fostering a more inclusive environment for all guests.

To achieve this certification, over 80% of LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort's guest-facing workforce completed specialized training in autism and sensory awareness. This training equips staff with the knowledge and understanding needed to provide a welcoming experience for autistic individuals and those with diverse needs. As part of the certification process, IBCCES also conducted an on-site assessment to identify opportunities for enhancing the guest experience. This led to the creation of a comprehensive report and sensory guides that help visitors understand sensory elements like noise levels, lighting, and other factors throughout the park. These resources empower guests to make informed choices before entering different areas, ensuring the experience is more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The certification also includes continuous education, ongoing support from IBCCES, and renewal requirements to maintain the certification.

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort and IBCCES extended a special invitation to members of the POD community to enjoy the park on November 30th. During this memorable event, 12 families with members of varying abilities were warmly welcomed to the park, starting off in MINILAND. The day began with speeches and welcoming remarks from representatives of IBCCES and LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort, setting a tone of inclusivity and celebration. Families were introduced to the Accessibility App by IBCCES, a valuable tool for finding accessible businesses and public locations, as well as to LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort’s growing range of accessible offerings.

After the program, families were free to explore and enjoy the park for the rest of the day. To ensure a comfortable experience for families with autistic and sensory-sensitive children, LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort also designated quiet areas and implemented quiet hours at select facilities, creating a welcoming environment where everyone could comfortably enjoy the day. Guests were also treated to giveaways and an array of exciting activities, making it a truly unforgettable experience.

One parent shared their heartfelt feedback, saying: “Everything was perfect. As a parent of an autistic child, we enjoyed our experience a lot. Not only was everything comfortable and easy, but the staff were also perfect—friendly, supportive, and always welcoming us with warm smiles. It was also very considerate of them to have designated quiet hours (with no music) during our visit.”



“We are thrilled to welcome LEGOLAND® Dubai Resort as a Certified Autism Center™,” says Myron Pincomb, CEO and board chairman of IBCCES. “This certification represents a significant step forward in Dubai's efforts to become a Certified Autism Destination™. We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with LEGOLAND® Parks and Resorts in certifying their parks worldwide, and we are honored to support their ongoing inclusivity and accessibility goals here in Dubai.”

IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe for more than 20 years. IBCCES is the only global credentialing board providing travel and entertainment organizations with training and certification from subject-matter experts and autistic self-advocates, and other resources, as well as long-term support that helps them understand how to better accommodate and assist autistic or sensory-sensitive visitors and their families.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for families that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

