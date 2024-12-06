Oceanus Media Global and Curtin University Announce Strategic Partnership

Photo of Mr. Jonathan Pillai (Curtin), Mr. Matt Reed (Curtin), and Ms. Christine Chua (Oceanus Media Global) as witnesses, alongside Dr. Richard Blythe (Curtin University) and Mr. Nick GC Tan (Oceanus Media Global) during the signing of the Memorandum of Photo of Mr. Nick GC Tan (Oceanus Media Global) and Dr. Richard Blythe (Curtin University) pictured during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 30, at Curtin University in Perth.

Curtin University and Oceanus Media Global Forge Strategic Partnership to Innovate Digital Media Education and Industry Collaboration

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oceanus Media Global (OMG) is proud to announce the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Curtin University. The partnership, initially formalized during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on November 30, 2024, at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, was further solidified today at the Asia Television Forum (ATF) 2024, during the Singapore Hour at the Singapore Pavilion, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between the two organizations.

This extended collaboration marks an exciting new chapter in the drive to innovate digital media education and industry engagement. By focusing on cutting-edge areas such as Virtual Production (VP), Immersive Digital Content, and Visual Effects (VFX), the partnership aims to equip students and industry professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital media sector.

The collaboration will prioritize the co-creation of industry-aligned curricula, the development of work experience opportunities, and the provision of consultancy services for virtual production studios. Furthermore, the partnership will foster joint research projects, bridging the gap between education and industry. Together, these efforts will result in the creation of new courses and training programs, tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the digital creative sector.

“This partnership with Curtin University marks an exciting chapter for Oceanus Media Global,” said Nick GC Tan, CEO of Oceanus Media Global. “Together, we aim to equip students and industry professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in the rapidly changing media landscape. We are committed to developing innovative educational programs and facilitating real-world experiences that will enhance the digital creative industry globally.”

Curtin University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor of Humanities, Richard Blythe, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Oceanus Media Global to provide our students with firsthand exposure to the latest advancements in virtual production, VFX, and immersive media. This partnership will enable us to deliver a dynamic, industry-responsive curriculum that equips our graduates with the practical skills necessary to thrive in the digital economy.”

Key initiatives of the collaboration include:

Co-creating modules and curricula for undergraduate courses in Immersive Digital Content Creation, Virtual Production, and VFX.

Offering a Train the Trainer program for educators, ensuring they stay at the forefront of industry best practices.

Facilitating exchange programs and work experience trips to OMG’s facilities in Singapore and Malaysia, offering students valuable insights into industry practices.

Collaborating on industry projects and providing consultancy for the development of leading virtual production studios.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on the creation of digital content that integrates immersive technologies and indigenous media, supporting cultural storytelling through innovative digital practices.

Through this partnership, OMG and Curtin University aim to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the digital media industry, from theory to practical applications, while also advancing industry-led research that will shape the future of virtual production and immersive digital content.

About Oceanus Media Global

Oceanus Media Global is a creative media tech company that represents a new multi-disciplinary intersection point in the industry. At a time when audiences are craving for more immersive digital content, we are here to provide the technical expertise, experimental thinking and marketing innovation brands need to thrive.

We aim to make futurealistic experiences across a spectrum of domains, from real-time 3D set mapping, virtual and hybrid activations to interactive live streaming, immersive multimedia and experiential marketing

About Curtin University

Curtin University, based in Western Australia, is a leading global institution known for its innovative approach to education and research. With a strong focus on industry collaboration, Curtin offers programs in fields such as digital media, engineering, business, and health.

The university is dedicated to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world, fostering creativity and practical experience to prepare them for success in the global economy.

