IT Park Uzbekistan Announces the Launch of GameDevHQ Academy: A Landmark in the Development of Uzbekistan’s Gaming Industry

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 6, 2024, the GameDevHQ Academy, the first specialized institution in Central Asia dedicated to the advancement of the gaming industry, will officially commence operations. The inauguration of the Academy will be celebrated with the GameDev Meetup, a major event designed to serve as a crucial platform for developers, designers, investors, and gaming enthusiasts.GameDevHQ Academy: Its Significance for the RegionThe establishment of GameDevHQ Academy is driven by the surging interest in gaming and creative technologies in Uzbekistan. As the region’s first educational institution focused exclusively on game development, the academy represents a transformative step toward cultivating a professional ecosystem that enables Uzbek developers to thrive on the global stage.The grand opening will feature GameDev Meetup, comprising masterclasses conducted by leading experts, gaming quizzes with valuable rewards, and dedicated networking sessions. Attendees will gain first-hand insights into the academy’s future programs, its offerings, and emerging trends and tools for professional development.Uzbekistan’s Game Development Industry: Growth and AchievementsUzbekistan’s gaming industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with IT Park Uzbekistan hosting over 20 gaming studios, including teams from the CIS countries, the United States, France, South Korea, and Japan. This highlights the industry’s global outlook and readiness for international partnerships.The economic performance of the sector is noteworthy, with a substantial portion of revenue generated from exports. International markets account for 56% of the industry’s income, with key destinations including the CIS, Europe, the United States, and Asia. Prominent success stories include AAA studio East Games, recognized for its sustained international presence, and Amaya Soft, a French studio whose mobile games have surpassed 10 million downloads globally.Uzbekistan is also cultivating a dynamic creative community comprising over 15,000 individuals, with more than 1,500 professionals engaged in game development and art. International academies, such as GameDevHQ and Xsolla Global Academy, play an instrumental role in nurturing a next generation of specialists.State-of-the-art infrastructure further supports the industry’s growth, granting developers access to leading global platforms such as Google Play, App Store, and Steam, facilitated by an internet acquiring pipeline through AloqaBank. Moreover, over 20 annual events promote knowledge exchange and foster international collaborations.Investing in the Future of Game DevelopmentThe launch of GameDevHQ Academy marks a pivotal moment in solidifying Uzbekistan’s standing within the global gaming industry. This initiative not only opens new avenues for professionals and aspiring talents but also contributes to the country’s integration into the global game development ecosystem. The academy is poised to serve as a catalyst for the creation of successful startups, the attraction of investments, and the strengthening of Uzbekistan’s creative economy.

