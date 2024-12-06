New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5005588
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 12/05/24 / 1749 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Ryane Sarra-Joyce
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven barracks were notified of a physical altercation in a camper in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, it was determined that Ryane Sarra Joyce caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Additionally, Ryane violated her court ordered conditions of release.
Ryane was placed into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks. Per order of the court, Ryane was released with a citation and additional conditions of release to appear at the Middlebury Court - Criminal Division on 12/06/2024 at 1230 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Middlebury, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
