Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,070 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 297,812 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5005588

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Josh Gurwicz                         

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/05/24 / 1749 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ferrisburgh, VT

VIOLATION:  Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Ryane Sarra-Joyce

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - New Haven barracks were notified of a physical altercation in a camper in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Through investigation, it was determined that Ryane Sarra Joyce caused bodily injury to a domestic partner. Additionally, Ryane violated her court ordered conditions of release.


Ryane was placed into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks. Per order of the court, Ryane was released with a citation and additional conditions of release to appear at the Middlebury Court - Criminal Division on 12/06/2024 at 1230 hours. 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No         

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Middlebury, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/06/2024 at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Domestic Assault, VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more