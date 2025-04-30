Submit Release
Berlin Barracks - Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

RUNAWAY JUVENILE

        

CASE#: 25A3002771

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                            

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 4/29/25 at approximately 2000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

 

JUVENILE: Kiara Cookson                                               

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported that Kiara Cookson (16) left her residence located in Calais, VT on 4/29/25, at approximately 2000 hours. Kiara told family members that she would return later that evening. As of 0430 hours on 4/30/25, Kiara has not returned home and contact with Kiara has been unsuccessful.

 

Kiara is described as a 16-year-old female, 5’9” with shoulder length brown hair, approximately 200lbs, and hazel eyes. Kiara was last seen wearing black shorts, black t-shirt, Berkenstock sandals and white Nike socks. Kiara is reportedly with a male juvenile and operating a black 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander with unknown Vermont temporary registration. A photo of Kiara is attached to this press release.

 

Vermont State Police would like to remind the public it is a criminal violation to knowingly harbor a runaway juvenile.

 

The State Police is asking for any assistance in locating Kiara. Anyone with information as to Kiara’s whereabouts is asked to call the State Police Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191. Tips can be anonymously reported at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

