I-79 Exit 91 reopens in Lewis County

Exit 91 on Interstate 79 in Lewis County, closed since October 2023 for bridge reconstruction, is reopen to traffic.



The exit, a few miles south of the Weston exit, provided access to Stonewall Resort. Traffic was detoured to I-79 Exit 96 during construction.



In May 2023, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for approximately $15.8 million to demolish and rebuild the two interstate bridges over US 19 at Exit 91. West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District 7 Engineer Brian Cooper, P.E., said plans called for demolishing one half of each bridge at a time, shifting traffic, then demolishing the other half of each bridge.



But because the entrance and exit ramps at Exit 91 start on the bridge, Cooper said it was necessary to close the ramps during the first phase of construction. That phase is now complete, and the ramps have reopened to traffic.



Contractors will now move on to demolish and rebuild the other half of each bridge. Construction is expected to be complete in the fall of 2026.





