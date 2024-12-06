Lane Closure on WV 2 (Main Street), in Wheeling, to Begin Thursday, December 5, 2024

Page Content A portion of WV 2, near 650 Main Street, in Wheeling, will have a lane closure, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Thursday, December 5, 2024, and Friday, December 6, 2024, to install new gas service. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

