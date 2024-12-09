Audfly to Unveil Latest Directional Sound Technology at CES 2025

Audfly Technology to showcase groundbreaking directional sound solutions at CES 2025. Join us at Booth No. 51759 for live demonstrations of our latest innovations in sound technology

SUZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology , a global leader in directional sound innovations, is excited to announce its participation in CES 2025, the world’s leading technology exhibition, taking place from January 7th to 10th at the Venetian Expo, LVCC. At Booth No. 51759, Level 2, Audfly will showcase its latest developments in directional sound technology, offering consumers an unique focus sound experience across a variety of products.A Breakthrough in Directional Sound TechnologyAudfly’s innovative directional sound technology combines unique directional audio with consumer products, allowing users to enjoy clear and immersive sound with high precision. Audfly will introduce its newest consumer products that seamlessly blend high-definition visuals with directional audio, providing an experience that is both visually impressive and sonically accurate.Experience Focused Sound in Live DemonstrationsAt CES 2025, visitors will have the chance to experience Audfly’s directional sound technology in live demonstrations across different settings, including Family Living Rooms, Office Spaces, Gaming, Digital Signage, Kiosks, and Self-service Terminals. These demonstrations will show how Audfly’s solutions bring clarity and immersion to everyday environments, enhancing user interactions with clear, high-quality sound.Explore Customizable Directional Sound SolutionsIn addition, Audfly will present a range of prototypes, offering customizable solutions to meet specific needs. These prototypes, available in different sizes, shapes, materials, and specifications, show the flexibility of Audfly’s directional sound technology. Whether for consumer electronics or business applications, Audfly’s sound solutions can be easily integrated into products, providing precise sound and improving user experiences across various industries.“At Audfly, we believe that one of the key aspects of the future of sound lies in direction, clarity, and immersion. Our latest innovations reflect our commitment to enhancing how users experience sound, creating experiences that go beyond the ordinary. CES 2025 is the perfect platform to demonstrate how our directional sound technology can improve everyday moments—whether at home, in the office, or in business applications. We look forward to collaborating with our partners, customers, and the global tech community to shape the future of sound together.” said Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly Technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.