Audfly Technology Showcases ‘Focusound Screen + AI’ Innovation at GAS 2025

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Audio Summit (GAS) 2025, held at Zhangjiang Science Hall in Shanghai, brought together industry experts and innovators under the theme “Hearing the Future: Audio + AI.” Among the key participants, Audfly Technology presented its latest advancements in AI-integrated directional sound solutions, garnering significant attention from global audio industry professionals and cross-sector experts.As part of the summit’s “Audio + AI” forum, Audfly Technology’s CTO, Dr. Zheng Kuang, delivered a keynote speech titled “ Focusound Screen Innovation Meets AI PCs: A New Era of Smart Audio Interaction.” Dr. Kuang outlined the company’s strategic advancements in integrating directional sound technology with AI-powered computing and introduced the world’s first AI PC featuring Focusound Screentechnology. This breakthrough product, designed to enhance user experience with precision audio delivery, represents a major step forward in smart audio interaction.In addition to the keynote, Dr. Kuang moderated the “Assistive Listening and Healthcare” forum, where experts from the medical and hearing assistance industries discussed technological innovations in hearing health. During the session, he introduced Audfly Technology’s proprietary Focusound Screen technology, which incorporates multi-channel frequency compensation algorithms to enhance speech clarity in mid-to-high frequency ranges. This advancement aims to support individuals with hearing impairments by delivering clear and intelligible sound, reinforcing the role of directional audio in assistive listening applications.One of the highlights of Audfly Technology’s participation at GAS 2025 was the recognition of its T2 Clarity Boost TV Speaker, which received the GAS 2025 Product Innovation Gold Award for its advanced acoustic design and application in personalized listening experiences.At the exhibition area, Audfly Technology showcased a range of its latest innovations, including the industry-first Focusound Screentechnology, which enables screen-based directional audio delivery. Another key highlight was the ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, the world’s first all-in-one PC featuring integrated Focusound Screen technology. The product drew significant interest for its ability to enhance audio privacy and clarity, marking a breakthrough in smart terminal and acoustic innovation.As AI continues to reshape user experiences, immersive and personalized audio has become an increasingly critical component of smart technology. With a decade of expertise in directional sound, Audfly Technology remains at the forefront of innovation, driving the integration of Focusound Screentechnology into AI-powered devices such as laptops, monitors, AIO PCs, smart displays, and AI-assisted solutions. By leveraging intelligent audio processing, Audfly’s technology delivers precise soundscapes tailored to user behavior and context, fostering more intuitive human-device interactions.As the inventor and global patent holder of Focusound Screentechnology, Audfly Technology has successfully commercialized directional audio solutions across various applications, including business environments, home entertainment, and assistive listening for the elderly. By enabling personalized sound zones, immersive listening experiences, and innovative assistive hearing functionalities, the company continues to redefine the possibilities of smart audio.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

