The Brookbush Institute publishes 'Squat Depth Recommendations: Based on All Available Research'

Squat Depth Recommendations: Based on All Available Research - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/deep-squats-good-or-bad

Publication of a comprehensive research review comparing the effects of squat depth on hypertrophy, strength, and power.

Squats at any depth are beneficial for strength, hypertrophy, and power. Movement impairment may significantly influence squat depth. Depth should not be prioritized over optimal alignment or pain.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brookbush Institute used research to answer the question, WHAT IS THE IDEAL SQUAT DEPTH?What is the optimal range of motion (ROM) for squats? "Ass to Grass" has become the battle cry of every self-proclaimed "strength coach," but are deep squats really better? Deep squats are definitely harder, and they require a significant amount of work and dedication to perform well. Training with deep squats is certainly necessary for sports that require deep squatting (powerlifting and Olympic lifting). However, the body of research on squat ROM suggests that "squat deep" may be the most over-rated cue in fitness and performance training. So what does the research say?- This is an excerpt from the article - " Squat Depth Recommendations: Based on All Available Research - It is also included in the course - " Lower Body Exercise Progressions - The course has been approved for CEs and inclusion in the " Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Certification QUICK SUMMARY OF RESEARCH- Evidence-based Summary Statement: Brookbush Institute’s Research-based Position on Squat Depth: Squats at any depth are beneficial for strength, hypertrophy, and power. Movement impairment may significantly influence squat depth. Squat depth should not be prioritized over optimal alignment or pain.- Brookbush Institute’s Position Statement on ROM: Exercise (including squats) should be performed through the largest range of motion (ROM) that can be attained with good form and without pain.- Force vs. Work: Because more load can often be lifted with less range of motion (ROM), it is likely that more force will be produced with shallower squats. However, because deeper squats involve more vertical displacement, more work will be performed with deeper squats (note that "work" is defined as force x distance).- Depth vs. Load: It is likely that increases in depth have a larger influence than load on knee torque, increases in load have a larger influence than depth on ankle torque, and depth and load seem to affect hip torque equally.- EMG Activity is Mixed: Deeper squats likely increase the EMG activity of the gluteus maximus, rectus femoris, erector spinae, and tibialis anterior, and may not significantly alter the EMG activity of the vastus lateralis, biceps femoris, and gastrocnemius. Additionally, the gluteus maximus, biceps femoris, and soleus may exhibit larger increases in EMG activity with the increases in load possible during shallower squats.- Hypertrophy: Deeper squats likely result in larger improvements than shallower squats in muscle hypertrophy; however, these differences are likely small, as demonstrated by a lack of consistent findings in the available research.Strength: Squat strength is ROM-specific, with deeper squats resulting in an increase in strength over a larger range, but the largest increases for a squat ROM result from training with that ROM.- Power: The effect of training with different squat depths on power (e.g. box jumps, sprints, etc.) is inconclusive, with studies demonstrating larger improvements from both shallower and deeper squats.Inexperienced Exercisers: Deeper squats may result in larger improvements in hypertrophy, strength, and power for inexperienced or deconditioned individuals. It may be hypothesized that inexperienced or deconditioned individuals do not exhibit a significant difference in load when comparing 1-RM strength for different squat depths due to other limiting factors (e.g., neuromuscular coordination).- Movement Impairment: Research has demonstrated that movement impairments, including changes in muscle EMG activity, a loss of hip flexion ROM, a loss of hip internal rotation ROM, and especially a loss of dorsiflexion ROM, can significantly decrease squat depth.Note that it is not necessary to trust the Brookbush Institute's review alone. An attempt has been made to locate every relevant research study and include those studies (with annotations) in the systematic review included in the article. Further, the bibliography has been added below. Please feel free to read the research and develop independent conclusions.BIBLIOGRAPHY- Drinkwater, E. J., Moore, N. R., & Bird, S. P. (2012). Effects of changing from full range of motion to partial range of motion on squat kinetics. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 26(4), 890-896.- Bryanton, M. A., Kennedy, M. D., Carey, J. P., & Chiu, L. Z. (2012). Effect of squat depth and barbell load on relative muscular effort in squatting. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 26(10), 2820-2828.- Caterisano, A., MOSS, R. E., Pellinger, T. K., Woodruff, K., Lewis, V. C., Booth, W., & Khadra, T. (2002). The effect of back squat depth on the EMG activity of 4 superficial hip and thigh muscles. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 16(3), 428-432.- Han, D., Nam, S., Song, J., Lee, W. and Kang, T. (2017) The effect of knee flexion angles and ground conditions on the muscle activation of the lower extremity in the squat position. The Journal of Physical Therapy Science, 29, 1852-1855.- Contreras, B., Vigotsky, A. D., Schoenfeld, B. J., Beardsley, C., & Cronin, J. (2016). A comparison of gluteus maximus, biceps femoris, and vastus lateralis electromyography amplitude in the parallel, full, and front squat variations in resistance-trained females. Journal of Applied Biomechanics, 32(1), 16-22.- Gorsuch, J., Long, J., Miller, K., Primeau, K., Rutledge, S., Sossong, A., & Durocher, J. J. (2013). The effect of squat depth on multiarticular muscle activation in collegiate cross-country runners. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 27(9), 2619-2625.- da Silva, Josinaldo J., et al. "Muscle activation differs between partial and full back squat exercise with external load equated." The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research 31.6 (2017): 1688-1693.- Bloomquist, K., Langberg, H., Karlsen, S., Madsgaard, S., Boesen, M., & Raastad, T. (2013). Effect of range of motion in heavy load squatting on muscle and tendon adaptations. European journal of applied physiology, 113, 2133-2142.- Hartmann, H., Wirth, K., Klusemann, M., Dalic, J., Matuschek, C., & Schmidtbleicher, D. (2012). Influence of squatting depth on jumping performance. TheJournal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 26(12), 3243-3261.- Weiss, L. W., FRX, A. C., Wood, L. E., Relyea, G. E., & Melton, C. (2000). Comparative effects of deep versus shallow squat and leg-press training on vertical jumping ability and related factors. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 14(3), 241-247.- Pallarés, J. G., Cava, A. M., Courel-Ibáñez, J., González-Badillo, J. J., & Morán-Navarro, R. (2019). Full squat produces greater neuromuscular and functional adaptations and lower pain than partial squats after prolonged resistance training. European journal of sport science, 1-10.- Rhea, M. R., Kenn, J. G., Peterson, M. D., Massey, D., Simão, R., Marin, P. J., ... & Krein, D. (2016). Joint-angle specific strength adaptations influence improvements in power in highly trained athletes. Human movement, 17(1), 43-49.- Bloomquist, K., Langberg, H., Karlsen, S., Madsgaard, S., Boesen, M., & Raastad, T. (2013). Effect of range of motion in heavy load squatting on muscle and tendon adaptations. European journal of applied physiology, 113, 2133-2142.- McMahon, G. E., Morse, C. I., Burden, A., Winwood, K., & Onambélé, G. L. (2014). Impact of range of motion during ecologically valid resistance training protocols on muscle size, subcutaneous fat, and strength. The Journal of Strength & Conditioning Research, 28(1), 245-255.- Kubo, K., Ikebukuro, T., & Yata, H. (2019). Effects of squat training with different depths on lower limb muscle volumes. European journal of applied physiology, 119, 1933-1942.- Kim, S. H., Kwon, O. Y., Park, K. N., Jeon, I. C., & Weon, J. H. (2015). Lower extremity strength and the range of motion in relation to squat depth. Journal of human kinetics, 45(1), 59-69.- Macrum, E., Bell, D. R., Boling, M., Lewek, M., & Padua, D. (2012). Effect of limiting ankle-dorsiflexion range of motion on lower extremity kinematics and muscle-activation patterns during a squat. Journal of sport rehabilitation, 21(2), 144-150.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.