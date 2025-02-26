The Brookbush Institute Publishes a Course and Systematic Review - " Acute Variables: Repetition Tempo"

Acute Variable: Repetition Tempo - https://brookbushinstitute.com/courses/acute-variables-repetition-tempo

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education by building every course from a comprehensive systematic research review.

Volume is likely more important for hypertrophy goals than tempo, suggesting that if sets are performed with reps-to-failure/set, then slow, moderate, or max velocity concentric tempos may be used.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Excerpt from the Course: Acute Variables: Repetition Tempo - Related Article: The Best Weight Lifting Tempo: Maximum Velocity Concentrics - Additional Glossary Term: Isometric Contraction COURSE SUMMARY:This course discusses the optimal repetition tempo for various training goals (a.k.a. rep tempo, rep speed, rep cadence, lifting tempo, tempo training, etc.). That is, this course discusses the evidence-based ideal tempos for endurance, hypertrophy, strength, power, athletic performance, functional training, and corrective exercise. The details discussed include the effect rep tempos have on muscle adaptations, short-term and long-term hormone concentrations, post-exercise protein synthesis, muscle growth, muscle fiber type proportions, EMG activity, and ideal tempos for improving the rate of force development for athletes.Some findings from the included systematic review resulted in counter-intuitive, or at least less conventional recommendations. For example, volume is likely more important for hypertrophy goals (increasing muscle mass), suggesting that if sets are performed with reps to failure, and each session is performed with the intent to iteratively increase volume, then slow, moderate, or max velocity concentric tempos may be used. Note, because time-under-tension is essential for increasing volume, it may be ideal to maintain slower eccentric tempos. Alternatively, research suggests that repetition tempo is the most important variable when training for peak velocity/power. Explosive tempos are not only ideal, but they are also essential for improving power.Movement professionals (personal trainers, fitness instructors, physical therapists, athletic trainers, massage therapists, chiropractors, occupational therapists, etc.) should consider acute variables essential knowledge for optimal exercise programming, and rep tempo is one of those acute variables. This course is part of our continued effort to optimize “acute variable” recommendations.REPETITION TEMPO RECOMMENDATIONTempo Abbreviations:- (Eccentric: Isometric: Concentric)- Numbers representing seconds- MaxV = Maximum velocity- the most influential variable is in paranthesesGOAL- Activation Exercises: 2-4: 2-4: MaxV or explosive (range of motion, volume)- Endurance: 2+: 0-2: MaxV or longer (volume per set)- Hypertrophy: 2+: 0-2: MaxV or longer (volume per routine, reps until failure/set, load)- Functional Strength: 2+: 0-2: MaxV: (velocity, volume per routine)- Max Strength: lifter's preference: 0: MaxV (load) - Note that slower tempos may be appropriate for improvements in strength at slower velocities.- Power...OR THE FULL TEXT AND SO MUCH MORE, CLICK ON THE LINK

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.