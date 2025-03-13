The Brookbush Institute Publishes a New Article - "Study Tips That Work: Evidence-Based Strategies Beyond Memorization"

Study Tips That Work - https://brookbushinstitute.com/articles/study-tips-that-work-evidence-based-strategies-beyond-memorization

The Brookbush Institute continues to enhance education with a new article discussing how to make study time more effective.

Professionals waste too much valuable time compensating for poor educational delivery, unlearning misinformation, and relearning accurate content. We have been dedicated to fixing that 10+ years.” — Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you want to become a Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) or need continuing education credits in manual therapy , the Brookbush Institute has you covered.Excerpt from the Article: Study Tips That Work: Evidence-Based Strategies Beyond Memorization LEARNING TENETS: PRINCIPLES FOR EFFECTIVE STUDYBefore diving into the study plan, it is important to address fundamental principles of learning and dispel common misconceptions that may hinder progress.- Repetition is Key to Mastery: Genuine mastery is not achieved through a single exposure to the material. Repetition is essential for deep learning, reinforcing comprehension, and fostering long-term retention. Rather than viewing repetition as redundant, consider it a deliberate practice strategy that enhances fluency and confidence in applying knowledge.- There’s No Single Learning Path: No one has a single learning style. (e.g., auditory, visual, or kinesthetic). While individuals may have preferences, optimal learning occurs through multimodal engagement—combining reading, listening, observation, and hands-on application. Furthermore, certain types of content are best suited to specific formats. For instance, research reviews are easiest to scan and search in text format, whereas exercise instruction may be best understood through demonstration (video). Engaging with material through multiple modalities strengthens comprehension and retention.- Active Learning Drives Mastery: Passive consumption of information leads to superficial learning. True mastery demands active participation—applying knowledge through problem-solving, critical analysis, and real-world implementation. Effective study strategies include taking practice quizzes, engaging with AI-driven tutors, designing training programs, and testing concepts in clinical or practical settings. The more actively one engages with the material, the deeper the understanding and skill acquisition.- Prioritize Conceptual Understanding Over Rote Memorization: The ultimate goal is not merely passing exams, earning credits, or obtaining certifications—it is developing a comprehensive and functional understanding of human movement, physical medicine, and training principles. True success is measured not by exam scores, but by the ability to apply knowledge effectively in professional practice, leading to improved outcomes.- Adapt and Personalize Your Study Approach: This study plan serves as a flexible framework rather than a rigid prescription. While following every suggested step may enhance learning, it is not necessary for all learners or all topics. Some individuals may find audio-based learning more effective, while others may prefer written materials or video content. The key is to create a structured yet adaptable study plan that aligns with individual preferences, optimizes retention, and facilitates practical application.BROOKBUSH INSTITUTE'S CUSTOM STUDY PLAN1. Reduce Friction:- Make it easy to access courses.- Get focused on the topics you want to learn.- Choose your first course.- Make it easy to return to the course.2. Set The Stage:- Read the course summary.- Take the practice exam.- Download the study guide and review it.3. Study While You Warm-up/Walk/Chore/Wait- Listen to the audio voiceover of the course.4. Schedule Dedicated Study Time:- Read the test-critical content.- Watch the webinars or videos.- Read through the content (at least the research you have questions about).- Use the AI Tutor Often.- Understand why systematic reviews are important, but you don't have to memorize research.- Mark sections as "complete."5. Engage With the Content- Use the AI Tutor often (As mentioned above).- Apply what you learn.- Write everything you can remember into the AI Tutor.- Compare to the Client Program Generator- Take the practice exam again.- Use the AI Quiz Generator.6. Take the Final Exam:FOR A WEBINAR AND DETAILED BREAKDOWN OF THESE LEARNING STRATEGIES, FOLLOW THE LINK!

