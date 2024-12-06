President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola, 12 Dec

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 12 December 2024, host His Excellency President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço of Angola at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Heads of State will use the occasion of the State Visit to solidify relations between the two countries who share deep historical ties.

President Ramaphosa and President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço will address a Plenary Session of a Business Forum on the afternoon of the State Visit on 12 December 2024.

The forum will take place under the theme, South Africa and Angola: Working Together to Forge a New Era of Cooperation and Partnerships to Increase Mutually Beneficial Trade and Investment.

Media are invited to apply for media accreditation to cover the incoming State Visit by completing the attached accreditation form.

The media accreditation application form for the State Visit can be sent to Hlobisile Nkosi at hlobisile@presidency.gov.za and copy Sydwell Mabasa at sydwell@presidency.gov.za.

Media accreditation will close on Friday, 6 December 2024 at 12h00.

For the Business Forum, it can be sent to Tshilidzi Mugovhoro at TMugovhoro@thedtic.gov.za.

Strictly, no late applications will be considered.

State visit details:

Date: Thursday, 12 December 2024

Time: 10h00 (media to arrive at 08h00)

Venue: The Union Buildings, Pretoria

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za

