Cruise Port Amsterdam: First Cruise Terminal to be Green Globe Certified

Cruise Port Amsterdam

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Cruise Port Amsterdam its inaugural certification. Cruise Port Amsterdam is located on the southern banks of the River IJ and rates among the top five most visited cruise terminals in Northern Europe. Cruise Port Amsterdam has instigated broad range sustainability actions on energy, water, waste and purchasing as well as running a green office and focusing on carbon reduction. It has a small but dedicated team working on implementation and improvements at the cruise terminal.Office Manager Esther Lebbink said, “We are very proud and pleased that we are certified as the first cruise terminal worldwide! A combined venue for cruise and events faces significant environmental challenges, but with the Green Globe certification program Cruise Port Amsterdam is committed to doing business sustainably. And together with colleagues, suppliers and business associates we succeeded!”Shore Power PreparationsLast year, staff mainly focused on in-house products, waste management and improving working procedures. For example, when renovations need to be done, staff check if any available materials can be reused. With the construction of the new shore power installation at the quay, a significant part of the existing concourse had to be demolished. Instead of being discarded, large windows were carefully removed and utilized at another section of the concourse. The full-length windows allow natural light to filter in and will make the passage of cruise passengers more comfortable. The launch of the shore power installation for ocean and river cruise vessels in 2025 is a major project currently being undertaken. This system allows ships and boats to plug into an onshore power grid while docked in port rather than using their engines to generate electricity.Better a Good Neighbor than a Distant FriendThe Team focusses on environmental and social initiatives such as clean-up campaigns, hosting site visits for educational purposes and offering the venue for charitable causes once a year. Cruise Port Amsterdam warmly invites members of the local community to participate in on site visits to raise awareness about the business and the company’s sustainability vision. Groups of local residents living nearby are treated to a guided tour of the cruise terminal, often it is the first time for seasoned cruisers. The Cruise Port Amsterdam Team enjoy sharing stories and information about the terminal, new developments and the installation of shore charging facilities.2025 GoalsNew actions are also planned for the coming years, all in line with the Green Globe certification criteria and to minimize the CO2 footprint for future generations. Initiatives for next year include expanding charging facilities for E-cars from 2 to 10 charging points, 50% of the forklift trucks will be converted to electric for baggage handling ships, 10 additional segregated waste bins will be placed at the property, a dashboard will be developed for management of energy and water consumption, and a feasibility study on the use of window film in the main building will be completed.ContactEsther LebbinkOffice ManagerPiet Heinkade 271019 BR AmsterdamThe NetherlandsE esther@cruiseportamsterdam.comT +31 (0)20 509 10 00

