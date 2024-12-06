Beau-Rivage Genève Passionately Preserves The Past and Present

Facing the jet d’eau, the iconic giant fountain in Lake Geneva, the hotel entrances with yesteryear charm, passionately preserved for over 150 years.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has awarded Beau-Rivage Genève its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations. Built in 1865, the elegant and sophisticated Beau-Rivage Genève is one of Geneva’s luxury landmark hotels. Facing the jet d’eau, the iconic giant fountain in Lake Geneva, the hotel entrances with yesteryear charm, passionately preserved for over 150 years.Environmentally Responsible PracticesBeau-Rivage Genève has been certified under the ISO 14001 label for the past 15 years, demonstrating the effectiveness of an environmental management system that is adhered to on a daily basis. This certification covers all aspects of sustainability and is subject to regular external audits. In addition, the hotel is ISO 9001 and ISO 45001 certified, a testament to the efficiency of the property’s overall management systems.In line with the hotel’s sustainability management plan (SMP), waste is monitored and measured regularly with strict benchmarks set to reduce volume. All waste is sorted for recycling and reuse, and development of further recycling programs is ongoing. Recycled waste materials include paper, plastic, aluminium cans, glass, light bulbs and electronics. The hotel is committed to the progressive improvement of its recycling rate year on year. The recycling rate was 82% in 2023, which increased to 83.5% in 2024 and a target of 85% has been set for 2025.GeniLacGenilac is the largest ecological thermal network in Switzerland that allows the hotel to be cooled using water from the lake to refresh the air. Water is drawn from Lake Geneva at a depth of 45 meters, at an average temperature of around 7 degrees Celsius, which is then transported to the property. This innovative 100% renewable solution delivers fully measurable ecological benefits. The system reduces CO2 emissions by 80%, eliminates the use of greenhouse refrigerants, and decreases electricity consumption by 80% and water consumption by 10% for cooling systems.Cause We CareBeau-Rivage Genève is proud to partner with MyClimate's Cause We Care initiative, supporting climate protection and sustainable tourism. Through this initiative, guests have the opportunity to voluntarily offset CO2 emissions generated during their stay. At the same time, Beau-Rivage Genève matches these contributions and invests them in reforestation projects in Nicaragua as well as in the property’s own sustainability efforts through its 2020-2025 environmental plan. As a result of the dynamic nature of Cause We Care contributions, Beau-Rivage Genève supports eco-friendly mobility options by partially financing employees' public transportation cards. This green initiative helps reduce environmental impacts beyond the property’s own carbon footprint.ContactCéline RodellarMarketing & Communication ManagerBeau-Rivage Genève13 quai du Mont-Blanc1201 GenèveSwitzerlandT: +41 (0) 22 716 69 72E: celine.rodellar@beau-rivage.chW: beau-rivage.ch

