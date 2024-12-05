MPD Investigating Southwest Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southwest.





On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at approximately 6:31 p.m., officers of the First District responded to an apartment building in the 200 block of I Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male inside of an apartment unit, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.





The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nadir McCoy, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.





CCN: 24188047





