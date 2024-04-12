2023 Women of Inspiration™ Awards Recognizing Women, SupportHER™ (Male Allies) and Top Companies Across North America
The Universal Womens Network™ presents the Ninth Annual Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizing the achievements of women along with SupportHER™ allies and Top Companies committed to Equity, Diversity, Inclusion SupportHER Champions.
Universal Womens Network™ announces the 2023 Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizing women, SupportHER™ (male allies) and Top Companies across North America.
My husband Steven and I were honored to be part of the Universal Womens Network™ Women of Inspiration™ Awards. Thank you for the recognition and spotlighting allies who rally around successful women.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the Ninth year, Monica Kretschmer, the powerhouse CEO, Universal Womens Network™ inspires change to recognize inspiring female leaders, from diverse industries, SupportHER™ (Male Allies) and Top Companies – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion SupportHER™ Champions . The Universal Womens Network™—the organization behind the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, honoured the achievements of 76 leaders including six male allies and Top Company – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion SupportHER™ Champions. Committed to the advancement of women the Women of Inspiration™ Awards inspires change to recognize the achievements to elevate women to be seen, heard and valued. The result was a flawlessly executed global stage honouring leaders inspiring representing diverse industries. Meet the 2023 Women of Inspiration™ Award Winners.
— Bobbi Brown - Founder and CCO of Jones Road Beauty
Leaders from top companies committed to the advancement of women gathered from across North America for an unforgettable experience that included, an opening show choreographed by Hannah Isenberg featuring 16 youth dancers, live performances by AGT’s Golden Buzzer Winner, Roberta Battaglia, and D.O. Gibson, who’s live performance and free-style rap as a tribute to women and to engage our male allies as SupportHER™ champions. The event finale was a powerful interview with Bobbi Brown (Beauty Industry Titan) and her SupportHER™, husband, Steven D. Plofker discussing women empowerment, entrepreneurship, and the critical role allies play to SupportHER.
"My husband Steven and I were honored to be part of the Women of Inspiration™ Awards program," said Bobbi Brown, founder and CCO of Jones Road Beauty and a Women of Inspiration™ Icon Award winner. The Universal Womens Network's mission is to celebrate the achievements of women who lead, inspire, and motivate together with allies who SupportHER™. They also understand that anyone who is successful rarely gets there alone. My husband Steven has been my partner in both business and life. Without him, I wouldn't have achieved all the success I've had. Thank you to the Universal Womens Network™ for recognizing both Steven and I, and for spotlighting the allies who rally around successful women and take pride in their success." Bobbi Brown
This year’s phenomenal event was a magical experience. The Universal Womens Network™ has created a powerful platform to inspire leaders at all levels to connect and celebrate. The Women of Inspiration™ Awards have recognized the achievements of over 1,000 women who lead, inspire, and motivate while empowering a movement to be a visible SupportHER™ champion.
Through the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, we see the impact of all women from diverse industries including those underrepresented by women. Women from all levels of business, walks of life and ages recognized for their achievements, contribution to the economy, and impact around the world. They are CEOs of companies, entrepreneurs, scientists, innovators, industry executives, creators, influencers, visionaries, and SupportHER™ allies from all industries with a significant track record of achievement. Categories include Authentic Leader, Dream Builder, Women-Led, Trailblazer (STEM), Diversity and Inclusion, Women in Media, SupportHER, Rising Leaders and Inspire to name a few. This year’s program recognized eight SupportHER™ Champions including influential male allies; Steven D. Plofker, Dean Davidson, and DO. Gibson. This year’s Icon Award was presented to Beauty Industry Titan, Bobbi Brown as a role model and empowerment guru, who has achieved global success and reinventing the beauty industry, again.
If we don’t see them, we can’t aspire to be them. These awards support the evidence of the value women bring to the table. Whether leading lifesaving research or representing billion-dollar brands, the Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognize the many contributions women are making. The common thread is they are role models using their voice to inspire the masses and drive change.
The Universal Womens Network™ and Women of Inspiration™ Awards is about empowering women in all industries along with SupportHER™ allies. We are proud to present the inaugural Top Company – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion SupportHER™ Champion Award to DELL Technologies and partner with industry leaders to celebrate the achievements of women together with SupportHER™ (male allies): CIBC Capital Markets, Gilead Sciences, National Bank Financial, TikTok, Roche, Danone, ProserveIT, SureCall committed to advancing women in leadership as visible champions across North America, Kretschmer shares.
The Women of Inspiration™ Award Gala was an incredible celebration of female empowerment and achievement. I was very inspired by the remarkable stories and accomplishments we heard from the various women and "SupportHERs" tonight. I also just had a really great time at our Roche table where we had an amazing blend of some of our most senior leaders as well as some very early in their career colleagues, all very different women, but all equally inspiring. Brigette Nolet, President and CEO, Roche Canada Pharma
"As a designer of women's jewelry, I am inspired by the remarkable women I've encountered on my journey. Their stories and spirits infuse every piece I create, shaping me as an artist. Participating in the Women of Inspiration™ Award was more than an event; it was a celebration of the achievements of women who have paved the way for others. To be honoured as a SupportHER™ myself was a truly humbling experience. The Universal Womens Networks mission deeply resonates with me, and I am thrilled to unite with this organization to create a platform that not only recognizes but also celebrates the extraordinary achievements of women worldwide. Dean Davidson, Designer, Owner, Dean Davidson.
“Stepping into the spotlight gives permission for others to do the same. When we celebrate the achievements of one woman, we celebrate the achievements of all women. We pave the path for our future leaders, bring awareness to industries underrepresented by women, elevate visibility to women-led businesses and impact the value women contribute at all levels of business as well as to society as a whole,” says Kretschmer.
The Universal Womens Network™ is a global platform unlocking the ripple to advance women together with SupportHER™ champions. We recognize the achievements of women through the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, media, programs, and events. We are proud to inspire change welcoming men to the conversation as SupportHER™ champions. Nominate a Women of Inspiration™, SupportHER™, Top Companies.
