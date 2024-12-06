First Lady Cathy Justice announces winners of the 2024 Student Ornament Competition

CHARLESTON, WV –

The winners of the First Lady Student Ornament Competition were announced during the Joyful Night celebration.

The competition is a holiday tradition encouraging students across the state to submit ornaments around a particular theme. This year, the First Lady asked students to help “Deck the Halls with Santa Claus” by creating a Christmas ornament that honors the spirit of Santa Claus during the holiday season.

The winners will be displayed in the Great Hall of the Culture Center in Charleston for the rest of the season, along with the other submitted ornaments. The First Lady Student Ornament Competition had 144 entries from 23 West Virginia counties.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the incredible creativity we’ve seen in this year’s Student Ornament Competition,” First Lady Justice said. “Our theme, Santa Claus, brought out so much talent and imagination from students all across West Virginia. Congratulations to our four winning classrooms, and a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who participated. It’s always such a joy to see the effort and artistry our students put into their work. These ornaments will add a special touch to the Culture Center this holiday season.”

Each winning class was awarded a $100 gift card to purchase art supplies.

The winners of the four age groups are below: