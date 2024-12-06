ITS Earns Top Workplace Recognition for 11th Year in a Row

2024 Top Workplaces Awards

Our people are at the heart of our success, driving not only our industry-leading AI-powered solutions but also the vibrant, supportive environment that defines our company.” — Pat Ward, CEO at ITS

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a global leader in online exam delivery and AI-powered testing and assessment solutions, is honored to be recognized as one of the top midsize companies in The Baltimore Sun’s prestigious Top Workplaces awards. This year’s honor marks an impressive 11 consecutive years of recognition, showcasing ITS’s unwavering commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive and innovate.The Top Workplaces awards are based entirely on feedback from ITS employees, collected anonymously through a third-party survey. These surveys measure key aspects of workplace culture, including leadership, engagement, and satisfaction, providing an authentic reflection of the employee experience.“This award is a testament to the extraordinary individuals who make ITS what it is,” said Pat Ward, CEO of ITS. “Our people are at the heart of our success, driving not only our industry-leading AI-powered solutions but also the vibrant, supportive environment that defines our company. We are deeply grateful for their hard work and proud to celebrate this achievement together.”Fostering a supportive and innovative workplace culture is central to ITS’s mission of delivering exceptional AI-powered testing and assessment solutions. “At ITS, we know that when employees feel valued, empowered, and supported, they can accomplish incredible things,” said Lisa Ward, COO. “This recognition highlights the strength of our team and reinforces our commitment to building an environment where everyone has the opportunity to grow, innovate, and succeed.”From professional development opportunities to initiatives promoting work-life balance, ITS provides employees with the resources they need to excel both personally and professionally. This year’s recognition reaffirms ITS’s dedication to its core values of collaboration, accountability, and continuous improvement.With over a decade of accolades, ITS remains deeply committed to fostering a workplace culture that celebrates its people, fuels innovation, and drives success for years to come.

