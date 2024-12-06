Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,075 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,440 in the last 365 days.

Blog: 5 steps to building emergency readiness to meet the needs of children

In this AHA blog Aisha Syeda, senior program manager for AHA’s Strategic Initiatives, summarizes five action steps hospitals can take to establish pediatric disaster readiness, as well as day-to-day readiness. These key takeaways come from a recent AHA webinar with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Corewell Health Children’s. These institutions are recognized as Pediatric Disaster Care Centers of Excellence, an initiative funded by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to design and share evidence-based practices and protocols. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Blog: 5 steps to building emergency readiness to meet the needs of children

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more