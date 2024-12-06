Blog: 5 steps to building emergency readiness to meet the needs of children

In this AHA blog Aisha Syeda, senior program manager for AHA’s Strategic Initiatives, summarizes five action steps hospitals can take to establish pediatric disaster readiness, as well as day-to-day readiness. These key takeaways come from a recent AHA webinar with University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Corewell Health Children’s. These institutions are recognized as Pediatric Disaster Care Centers of Excellence, an initiative funded by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to design and share evidence-based practices and protocols.

