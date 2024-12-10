China Airlines Wins Triple Crown at APEX Awards

China Airlines Receives Three Prestigious APEX Awards. China Airlines continues to elevate in-flight meals through co-branded partnerships with renowned restaruants in Taiwan and overseas.

Taiwan-based carrier honored as a Five Star Global Airline with Best Food & Beverage and Best Wi-Fi Services.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The run of success at China Airlines, a Taiwan-based carrier, continues with the Five Star Global Airline award from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Winning the Best in Food & Beverage and Best in Wi-Fi awards represented further international recognition of its outstanding service.APEX is a well-known global airline rating and its Five Star Global Airline award is voted by passengers in five categories of seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi. This year, China Airlines once again stood out among more than 600 international airlines to be named a Five Star Global Airline for the 9th consecutive year. The winning of the Best in Food and Beverage and Best in Wi-Fi awards brought China Airlines triple recognition for its exceptional service.APEX Group CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated, with cabin designs inspired by Taiwan's natural beauty and Oriental aesthetics, China Airlines' Premium Business class and vibrant economy offerings create a journey that is both comfortable and culturally immersive. China Airlines exemplifies the high standards of APEX Five Star airlines, further solidifying its position as an industry leader.China Airlines has been working tirelessly to enhance the quality of in-flight meals in recent years through co-branded partnerships with renowned restaurants in Taiwan and overseas. The push to deliver the best in-flight catering saw Michelin-starred meals take to the skies, including the Skywards 3-Stars Private Cuisine for all cabin classes on trans-oceanic routes designed by the Michelin 3-star restaurant, Le Palais. On Japanese routes, China Airlines joined forces with Toutouan to serve up Japanese-style banquet cuisine in mid-air. On regional routes, the menu featured Starred Taiwanese Cuisine on the Clouds from the Michelin 1-star restaurant, MIPON. Even travelers with a liking for plant-based foods can enjoy the great taste of Plant-based Pure Foods Menu for Air Travelers from the Michelin Green Star restaurant, Yangming Spring.In-flight desserts were given an innovative spin through partnerships with Le Ruban and WooTEA. The Chiikawa co-branded dessert that was recently introduced has proved popular among younger travelers while co-branded bread from world baking champion Chen Yao-chun is served in all cabin classes. China Airlines is continuing to pamper the taste buds of travelers through seasonal changes to the in-flight menu. Winning the APEX Best in Food and Beverage award for the first time is an achievement that the airline can be rightfully proud of.In-flight amenities such as over-ear noise-canceling headphones in Premium Business and Business Class, as well as MOSCHINO travel kits in Premium Business Class and Roots travel kits in Premium Economy Class on trans-oceanic routes have proved tremendously popular with travelers. The in-flight entertainment system was recently overhauled as well so the library now includes up to 168 movies and 200 short films. A selection of premium TV series from the Max streaming platform, such as "The Last of Us", "True Detective: Night Country", and "C.B. Strike: Troubled Blood" is served up each month as well for non-stop entertainment.China Airlines continues to add to its A321neo fleet and will welcome its first 787 passenger aircraft in 2025. The cabin design has undergone a full refresh to provide travelers with a brand-new flying experience. The 777, A350 and A321neo next-generation fleets are now all equipped with Wi-Fi networking. Travelers can use their credit card or mileage to redeem different Internet access plans. All Paragon, Emerald, and Gold card-holders flying aboard the A321neo can now redeem online complimentary Wi-Fi Internet access for the whole flight before departure. For more information, please visit the China Airlines website ---About China AirlinesChina Airlines, founded in 1959 and headquartered in Taiwan, is a leading carrier with over 10,000 employees globally and a fleet of 106 aircraft. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, it offers access to over 10,770 daily flights to 1,050 destinations across 166 countries. Committed to sustainability and ensuring passenger satisfaction, it has awards such as the "Giant Thumb Award" and "Golden Flyer Award". Additionally, it has been recognized as "Best Airline in North Asia" by Global Traveler magazine and earned distinctions like "Travelers' Choice Major Airline Asia" on TripAdvisor and "Five Star Major Airline" at the APEX awards.

