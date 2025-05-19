Taipei 101 Taking to the Skies for an Exclusive China Airlines Flash Event

China Airlines flight attendant presents the limited-edition “Taipei 101 Pure Water.” “Taipei 101 Pure Water” now in Premium Business Class on all inbound and outbound flights between North America and Taipei. Limited-edition “Taipei 101 Pure Water,” styled after the iconic skyscraper.

Now through May 26, enjoy limited-edition Taipei 101 Pure Water in Premium Business Class on all flights between North America and Taipei.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Airlines (CAL), a Taiwan-based carrier, promotes Taiwanese tourism by partnering with Taipei 101 to bring “Taipei 101 Pure Water” to its flights. Between May 14 and May 26, Taiwan's world-famous skyscraper will greet travelers in Premium Business Class on all flights departing and returning to Taipei on North American routes to New York, Los Angeles, Ontario, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver.With its distinctive architecture that leaves an unforgettable impression, Taipei 101 is not only a Taiwanese landmark but also a must-visit on every traveler’s bucket list. The design of the bottled water brings this iconic skyscraper directly into the aircraft cabin. Once onboard, travelers will be welcomed by China Airlines' unique oriental cabin aesthetics and its attentive, “touching every moment” service, along with the thoughtful and refined hospitality jointly presented by China Airlines and Taipei 101.In the lead-up to the “Mets’ AI Taiwan Day” event on May 24, China Airlines has selected flight CI006 from Taipei to Los Angeles—the first flight departing for North America on May 14—as the kickoff for the “Taipei 101 Pure Water” flash event. The New York branch of China Airlines will also take part in the celebrations. This cultural initiative, combining Taiwanese tourism, cuisine, and creativity, aims to foster deeper cultural exchange with Taiwan.From now to May 26, 6000 bottles of limited edition “Taipei 101 Pure Water” will be supplied in Premium Business Class on all inbound and outbound China Airlines flights on North American routes; the placard on the bottled water can also be used to redeem a small gift from the Gift Shop (89F) on the Observation Deck of Taipei 101 before the end of June.________________________________________Media Contact:Allison WuPhone: +1-310-615-3802Email: song-huah.wu@china-airlines.com________________________________________About China Airlines http://www.china-airlines.com China Airlines (CAL) was founded in 1959. The Taiwan-based carrier now employs more than 10,000 people worldwide and the Group’s fleet has grown to 111 aircraft. A longstanding supporter of environmental protection and socio-economic development, China Airlines embraces corporate sustainability and strives to become the leading airline in the Asia-Pacific and fly worldwide by providing every traveler with the utmost flying experience.China Airlines is one of the 19 carriers that make up the SkyTeam Alliance, providing passengers with access to an extensive global network of more than 13,600 daily flights to 1,000 destinations in 160 countries. China Airlines continuously delivers a safe, high-quality, eco-friendly, and innovative flying experience, ensuring a comfortable journey and peace of mind for travelers and creating more wonderful moments through flying. As the leading air cargo carrier in the Taiwanese market, China Airlines Cargo Services provide consignors with a reliable, convenient transportation service that is always being improved.Major domestic and international accolades garnered by China Airlines in recent years include a gold award at the first ESG Transportation Sustainability Award; consecutive wins at the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards and Global Corporate Sustainability Awards; being selected for the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index; being chosen as a constituent stock of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the eighth time; as well as the Five Star Global Airline and Best in Food and Beverage awards from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and was named the “Best Airline in North Asia” by Global Traveler magazine.

